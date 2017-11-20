UK announces further support for hurricane-ravaged DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 8:48 AM
British International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announced a £12-million package for Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
She accompanied His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales during a visit to the British Virgin Islands and Dominica over the weekend where she thanked British humanitarian heroes and the military for working tirelessly on the relief efforts on the worst-hit islands.
“We can be proud that in their time of crisis the UK stepped up to provide the vital immediate relief that was fundamental in getting these islands back on their feet,” she said during the visit. “The UK aid mission was huge, covering small islands stretching more than 1,000 miles apart, where buildings, airports and infrastructure had been razed to the ground. I want to pay tribute to the governments of the Overseas Territories, our humanitarian staff and to the military effort, which has been absolutely essential in delivering relief.”
She stated that Britain will continue to stand by those affected by the storm.
“Now as we move on from the immediate response phase, on to the long-term future of the islands, Britain will continue to stand by people whose lives were devastated. We are also talking to the international private sector who can support the reconstruction efforts to make sure the islands can build back, and better,” Morduant said.
The support package, which brings the total UK contribution to £92-million, will include £10-million to help Dominica to rebuild critical infrastructure damaged during the hurricanes, a release from the UK High Commission said.
In Dominica 97% of the water system was destroyed. This is one example of where UK funding could help rebuild so Dominica is better able to withstand future natural disasters.
The UK contribution to Dominica also includes an additional £2-millioni for early recovery, building on the £5-million committed in September, which will support:
• Repairs to homes and roofs, through the International Organization for Migration, to provide hundreds of households with urgent shelter;
• Debris clearance through the UN Development Programme and the National Employment Programme to help establish healthy and safe living conditions in communities, to enable agricultural land to be put to use once again, and to support restoration of economic activity and livelihoods;
• Cash assistance through the World Food Programme, helping those worst affected to meet their needs flexibly and to revitalise the local economy.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
This is all chump change, the UK owes Dominica more than 100 times that amount, like chimps, the ripe fig continues to be dangled. Reparations now, now now, now, now.
Thank you UK. You have shown true leadership once again and proved that you will never turn your back on Dominica. The only sad thing is that you came at a time when Prime Minister and Finance Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was out of state once again, this time they say he was supposed to be in Brussels, which is next door to the UK. I don’t know if the timing of your trip was based on the knowledge of Skerrit not around or, if it was Skerrit that was running from you all. But we say thanks to you, though you were careful and wise, to not give the said amount to the government of Dominica but instead it was allocated to different international / humanitarian groups to ensure those Rats don’t use it for their personal gain.
No one trusts this government with money except people like Monfared and crooked businesses.
On behalf of the Prime Minister his cabinet and the Citizen of Dominic. I would like to thank all the Countries who has graciously contribute there support in the rebuilding of Dominica prior to post Hurricane Maria. Once again Thank for your contributions May God Bless you all always. I am hoping that we all must focus on one goal and that is to rebuild Dominica to the best as we know. Lets forget all our negativism that so easily beset us from going forward Love always Dr. Leroy Registe
Was Skjerrit there to welcome them?