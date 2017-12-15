New Experience Holiday is a UK based tour operator with an affinity to all that is Dominican. After meeting with Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) representatives at the World Travel Market (WTM) in November, the company went on a drive to put together equipment for the Forestry Division to assist in their assessment, research and monitoring of the effects of the hurricane on Dominica’s eco system.

The first set of items arrived here this week and in January 2018, New Experiences Holiday will be sending a second shipment to further aid in restoration works of the Forestry Division.

A volunteer programme is also in the cards for the tour operator. Director of Tourism, Colin Piper informed that “the programme will fit nicely with the Voluntourism thrust that the Ministry of Tourism and DDA are currently promoting in collaboration with a number of private sector organizations”. For more information on the voluntourism packages available visit http://dominicaupdate.com.

At a handing over ceremony today, Acting Forestry Officer Stephen Durand indicated that the items will aid in programmes already being undertaken by the Forestry Division through their Environmental Educational Unit, where they bring to the forefront the conservation needs of the forests and wildlife to students.

Items donated included binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras, waterproof notebooks, rucksacks and hiking boots. Carla Armour from Vetivert Inc., who accepted the items from New Experiences Holidays remarked, ‘it was heart-warming to see that globally the tourism sector is interested in assisting Dominica in putting the pieces back together for an even more outstanding tourism product”.

The Discover Dominica Authority and by extension the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal wishes that thank New Experience Holidays for coming to the aid of the Forestry Division as we work together to ensure that we are ready to reopen our shores to visitors soon.