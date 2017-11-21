The United Kingdom has eased its travel warning to Dominica after the passage of Hurricane Maria, saying it no longer advised against all but essential visits to the island.

However, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) warned British citizens that if they are planning to travel to Dominica, they should be aware that the “environment remains challenging.”

“Supply of electricity and mains water is still being restored outside the capital and some roads remain difficult to navigate safely; hotels have reopened but accommodation options remain limited; you should confirm your accommodation before you travel,” the FCO said in a statement.

The statement said local communications and access are improving, and public and private sector businesses have reopened.

“Most main roads in Dominica have been cleared, although extreme and heightened care is needed when navigating some roads affected by the hurricane,” the FCO stated. “Commercial flights are now operating from the airport and ferry options are also available.”

The FCO told British citizens that if they are in Dominica, they should exercise caution “and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

“While the security situation on Dominica has improved, particularly in the Roseau area, a daily curfew from 10pm to 6am remains in place,” the statement said. “There is no British High Commission in Dominica. If you need consular assistance, contact the British High Commission in Barbados. The Government of Dominica has also set up hotlines at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for the general public to register their queries, concerns and seek clarification on all matters in regards to post-Hurricane Maria efforts.”