Roseau, 14 Feb 2018 – IOM, the United Nations Migration Agency, is supporting the Government of Dominica to improve the conditions of people living in emergency shelters, and provide roof repairs and Core Shelter solutions for over one thousand vulnerable families in affected communities in the northeast, west central and north-west of the island.

This, following the passage of Hurricane Maria, which destroyed almost 20% of the housing stock, and caused major damage to another 55% of the island´s buildings. (Source: Government of Dominica /UNDP Building Damage Assessment)

At present, potential beneficiaries in the northeastern village of Woodford Hill are being assessed by IOM and roof repair works are at different stages for close to 20 households so far in that community. In total, IOM intends to provide shelter solutions for almost 150 households in that area, and to undertake similar work in Marigot, Wesley, Calibishie, Bense and Anse de Mai in the North-east.

On the West Coast, IOM is collaborating with Village Councils and other community leaders to assess the most vulnerable beneficiaries, and to begin roof repairs and building of Core Shelters at Morne Rachette with intentions to move quickly to Colihaut, Dublanc and Bioche. Engineers, Architects, Carpenters and contractors in these areas who are interested in practical training in techniques for Building Back Better, and to work for pay on community recovery programmes, are asked to contact their village council or the IOM to indicate their interest.

Portsmouth, Glanvillia, Picard, Salisbury, St. Joseph and Layou Valley are also targeted for assistance in the form of roof repairs or by providing Core Shelters to vulnerable families who have lost their roof or in some cases their home.

Core Shelters are small units, built in accordance with the Building Guidelines, and designed in such a way that they can be expanded on.

SELECTING BENEFICIARIES

Housing needs in Dominican communities are widespread following the passage of Hurricane Maria. Not all households in the affected communities can be assisted, therefore key groups have been identified in line with criteria endorsed by the Ministry of Social Services, Gender and Family Affairs as having the least capacity to recover without support.

The Selection Committee will primarily address households included in the Public Assistance Programme, commonly referred to as the “Paupers List”. The Committee will prioritize households with members who have disabilities or chronic illness, pregnant and lactating women, or living in unsafe structures or an uninhabitable housing with low self-recovery capacity , large families who are not able to work for income, and single-headed households and the elderly. Households without insurance or with very limited coverage will also receive priority.

Householders are encouraged to go to their Village Council to cross-check the information relating to their household and to ensure that the most vulnerable people in their villages have been taken note of. Additionally, a feedback mechanism will be set up for those affected and who would like to be considered part of the program.

DONORS

The shelter recovery programme being implemented by the IOM funded with UK aid from the UK government, the European Commission humanitarian agency ECHO and the government of Australia.

For more information on the IOM and its work Call, Text or WhatsApp 285 0794 (Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 5pm)