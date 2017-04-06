The Union representing staff at the Roseau City Council (RCC) has advised them to “go back to work” after they staged protest action outside the council’s office in solidarity for the appointment of Erma Augustine as Town Clerk.

The Waterfront & Allied Workers Union (WAWU) is representing the sanitary labourers who downed their tools yesterday in protest over the matter.

Kertiste Augustus, Secretary/Treasurer of WAWU addressed the angry staff members and told them that he had a discussion with Mayor Irene John who gave him all the information as to who applied for the job of Town Clerk and the necessary scores they obtained at interviews conducted.

The matter, he explained to them, then came to the Council who decided that despite what was given to them by the committee that conducted the interviews, they would recommend that Erma Augustine be appointed in the position.

“But it must be noted that Council cannot appoint, only the Minister (of Local Government) can appoint. But the Council can make recommendations to the Minister for the appointment. And if what we have seen here, to me it’s very clear that Council and the Mayor should make the recommendation to the Minister to so appoint Ms. Augustine,” Augustus said.

He continued, “But, I need to put this additional caveat, the Minister, can, if she or he so desires, appoint any of the persons who applied for the job. I would hope, that they don’t go that way because they would make it more of an explosive situation because of the fact that you, the staff, have tremendous confidence in Ms Augustine and more so in relation to your payment on a regular basis.”

According to Augustus, when Mr. Benjamin (former Town Clerk) was the Town Clerk, he got many letters as the union indicating the inability of the Council to pay workers.

“Ms. Augustine has demonstrated that she can pay you all regularly and on time and so it is obvious that you will support her and I, as your extension, will also support her,” he said.

Augustus told the workers that they have acknowledged a problem and he, as the union rep, has gotten to the source to deal with it and so he wants the matter “resolved” speedily.

“The City ought not to be left unclean; it is not a good sign for none of us. I want the matter resolved so that you all can go back to work. I have spoken to the Mayor, who is trying to push the resolution of this matter. She has assured me that she will be sending the letter to the Minister so that the Minister can act accordingly. I am also trying to get the Minister to try to resolve this matter which is explosive,” Augustus remarked.

He continued, “I need to tell you however, that your action is not (emphasis) is not (although it should) going to influence the decision since it is based on the recommendation and evaluation of the Mayor. So I recommend that you should go back to work. It is not an issue to deal with your work and working conditions.”