Four students from the University of Dayton, Ohio USA are in Dominica assisting small business owners with improving their products for market – locally and internationally.

The students, who are studying Chemical Engineering at the University, arrived on island mid- may and will stay on for ten weeks.

The students are part of the University’s ETHOS Program (Engineers in Technical & Humanitarian Opportunity of Service – Learning), which provides technical support globally in areas such as manufacturing, Water filtration, and solar power production etc.

Since 2005, the Dominica Manufacturers Association has been collaborating with the University of Dayton with this ongoing program.

Chemical Engineering Students – Olivia Hauser and Boone Treitz are in Castle Bruce and hosted by the Anse Kouanari Tourism Association Inc. (AKTAInc.) While in Castle Bruce they are showing small business owners how to improve on their products – from production to packaging.

The other 2 students are stationed in Dublanc and Delices doing the same.

Students of the University of Dayton , Ohio Chemical Engineering class are sent all over the world performing humanitarian services.