UPDATE: Authorities close road in Roseau ValleyDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 9:35 AM
Authorities have closed the road in the Shawford area due to a landslide east of the Trafalgar/Copthall junction.
Reports are that half of the road, up to 100 feet, fell into the river in the area on Wednesday morning.
Motortists are being asked to take the Copthall to Wotten Waven Road, going as far a Trafalgar as an alternative route.
Dominica has been experiencing heavy showers of rain in the past few days and the Dominica Met Office says high pressure system is the dominant feature across the region generating a brisk trade wind flow.
It said that low level clouds moving with this wind flow will continue to result in occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
WOW!!! This looks dangerous!!!Heavy vehicle drivers must be careful!
Put ACE Engineering to reconstruct these roads properly once and for all.
Alas lord we need prayers
scary
roads without drains???
Sad happenings in my land .
Nature’s response to a “ONE MAN” govern state… blows on PM Skerrit.
God / the mystic’s natural surroundings is sending a message, saying you can’t fix it all on your own or challenging the benefits to a select few. The infrastructural development in Dominica will become so overwhelming, as a result of Natural disasters, that you’ll soon swallow your pride by force PM and re-mobilise the Public Works fraternity.
You’re not stronger than the forces of the virtuous PM… continue facilitating your demise – good luck.
This was only a matter of time. A stitch in time saves nine.
We are so blessed that there are always warning signs before disaster take place.
Let us continue to pray that God will always put a hand to protect His People.