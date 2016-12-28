UPDATE: Authorities close road in Roseau ValleyDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 9:35 AM
Authorities have closed the road in the Shawford area due to a landslide east of the Trafalgar/Copthall junction.
The road closure is between the junction and Trafalgar.
Reports are that half of the road, up to 100 feet, fell into the river in the area on Wednesday morning in an area called Cabanis.
Motortists are being asked to take the Copthall to Wotten Waven Road, going as far a Trafalgar as an alternative route.
Dominica has been experiencing heavy showers of rain in the past few days and the Dominica Met Office says high pressure system is the dominant feature across the region generating a brisk trade wind flow.
It said that low level clouds moving with this wind flow will continue to result in occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.
35 Comments
This road appears to be built on fill without a retaining wall. Take a look at the sandy soil falling like flour. They obviously cut the hillside and built the road on backfill. This is a sloppy job and the road contractors, engineers and others involved should be held responsible, including the Minister at the time. This is a new road, what a shame.
This latest road failure reminds us thProfessional Engineers, the Ministry of Works and at there are several ‘hotspots’ on our road network which required urgent attention but have been neglected. The persistent rain over the past several weeks is revealing all the weaknesses and now place human lives at severe risk. I suggest that the Association of a Professional Engineers with the guidance of the ODM, assemble Teams that will conduct a rapid assessment of these ‘hotspots’ with a view to recommending actions that will secure our safety. Some roads may have to be closed temporarily, others will have to be properly signed and still others will have to receive immediate attention for repair. This the middle of the tourism season so there will be concerns about the loss of tourist dollars. The choice is between the loss of dollars and the loss of lives … a no brainer for me, but a decision that seems to test our management and governance systems to the point of inaction.
Yet another example of a massive outlay being required because basic road maintenance was not being done (like Pond Casse a few years ago). The culvert under the road had been blocked for ages, resulting in a lake forming between the hill and the road every time there was heavy rain. It must have been undermining the road for years.
well skerrit time to spend some of our passport money! on another note the asphalt on that road surface isn’t 1/4 inch
we are being given a ride on all government issued contracts since skerrit came in. I wonder if is my and them not benefiting. kickbacks taking effect all over
This was not all at once on Wednesday.
Admin I hope you read this!
This began during the summer, very gradually. Every time there is a weather system running us through, i can hear the fall of this mountain, slowly but surely.
The gape in the road, that you see in the picture, was once Road + shelf. The shelf disappeared this past Summer, and the road started falling apart, into the river just below during the start of November. This observation is all from first hand witnesses, residing in Copthall, just after the bridge.
Reaching out to a Pal rep is almost impossible. We don’t even see his face (not to be political in the least bit). Politics will not rebuild the roads, people will.
We have never required politics for jack****. It can always been done by us, the people.
Politics = Poli (many) + tics (blood suckers)
Most if the island soil is sulfuric, and it’s spreads like a cancer through the terrain. The direct effect of the sulfur is clearly seen at the Valley of desolation. I’ve been saying it for years, and will say it again. Dominicans should seriously consider sea transport as an alternative to get from point A to point B. It will cost us less to travel; We’d travel less; These types of accidents will drastically reduced; Public works won’t be spending half the money they are currently spending to maintain the roads – LET ME BACK TRACK; THEY ARE NOT MAINTAINING THE ROADS.
We will CANOE up the river to Trafalgar.
Heh! it’s one after de other non stop. Oh mr. AM, could you ask your boss in China to relocate us to Beijing?? We’ll grow rice there. Eh heh…
The evil and hypocrisy that is practiced in high office in this country that’s haunting us now. Let the play begin!!!
Look at the road – there is no drainage system. No gutters to divert the excessive water away from the road and it’s foundation. Obviously a disaster that was waiting to happen.
all the fast work what do you expect to happen here. back walls should have been put in place you have to build infraructure thats gonna last ……..
all thfast an lazy work thats expectedem roads falling they should have put in back walls but then is
We really need to start ensuring that communities have more than one access in and out. This one way in one way out just makes communities even more vulnerable. If there was more than one main access to Boetica for example, after TS Erika, the village would not have been cut off, during heavy rains people would not need to worry about being able to get home because one little part of their journey would be flooded, people of Dubique may not have had to risk their lives crossing a dangerously overflown river to safety. When a community is cut off, it means they are cut off from medical attention, for being able to ensure a sustainable supply of food and supplies, from being able to go to work and school.
We need more than one entry point to communities, and all entry points must be maintained in motorable and safe condition. Roads and bridges which were built long ago used more traditional and practical methods which were more feasible for D/a, and which consider the changing climate.
I agree…I wanted to like your comment but it was shadowed out. I don’t know why.
That is very true! That is a good point.
OK. So you giving dem de money to do what you suggesting? Stupes… all you want to do all kind of fings but when govt want to raise taxes all you have a problem…
For something like that government may not need to raise taxes. Raising taxes should always be a last resort. There are so many different types of funds that exist. And I don’t mean loans, I mean grant funding. Funds we can get, to do the sh*t we need to do, and not have to pay back.
WOW!!! This looks dangerous!!!Heavy vehicle drivers must be careful!
Put ACE Engineering to reconstruct these roads properly once and for all.
Alas lord we need prayers
scary
roads without drains???
that may seem to be the case considering the pool of water collected just beneath the part where the road has fallen
Hey VALLEY GIRL ? That pool is a RIVER when did you last visit?
there is a slipper drain on one side..the road seems to be super elevated in that direction.
Sad happenings in my land .
Nature’s response to a “ONE MAN” govern state… blows on PM Skerrit.
God / the mystic’s natural surroundings is sending a message, saying you can’t fix it all on your own or challenging the benefits to a select few. The infrastructural development in Dominica will become so overwhelming, as a result of Natural disasters, that you’ll soon swallow your pride by force PM and re-mobilise the Public Works fraternity.
You’re not stronger than the forces of the virtuous PM… continue facilitating your demise – good luck.
This was only a matter of time. A stitch in time saves nine.
We are so blessed that there are always warning signs before disaster take place.
Let us continue to pray that God will always put a hand to protect His People.
He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination.
Proverbs 28:9 That is why our prayers not working in Dominica.
What Dominica needs is lots of common sense from politicians and public not prayers ,it’s also time black people start leaving in the real world and stop talking rubbish.
THe authorities need to look at the road going towards Rosalie. It is a disaster waiting to happen. Lets not wait until someone dies or gets hurt to fix this. Our lives are important to us and to our families. PLEASE FIX THAT ROAD!!!
We ought to be careful. These drums have been there for years now and nothing has been done. What do we expect. In a matter of time it will collapse. But money is no issue in Dominica…we just only wait for the disaster to happen before we use allll the money. Thank God no one was hurt or no lives were lost. We are blessed.
These drums have only been there since Friday evening.
Wrong Location