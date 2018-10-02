UPDATE: Charles Angelo Savarin sworn-in as President; says first term was rewardingDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at 10:25 AM
Charles Angelo Savarin has been sworn-in as the President of Dominica, for a second term in office.
He said his first term was a rewarding, fulfilling and enjoyable experience.
“An experience that would have not been possible without the love, support, understanding, and cooperation of my dear wife and family, friends, well-wishers…,” he said during the swearing-in ceremony. “Five years ago with a profound sense of humility, I accepted the high honor privilege of the nation’s highest office to serve as the 8th President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with you the members of Parliament and the people of Dominica whom you represent had bestowed upon me.”
Savarin was voted in by the House of Assembly on Monday, October 1, despite objections by the opposition United Workers Party on the constitutionality of the Parliamentary meeting convened on Monday to elect him.
He received votes from all 20 members of the government side.
Members of the United Workers Party walked out of parliament before the voting took place.
The Oath of Office was administered by Justice Birnie Stephenson, Senior Resident Judge, designated by Dame Janice M. Pereira, Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.
Savarin said the support for him was again demonstrated on Monday when he was voted as President.
“On Monday, 1st October 2018, that is yesterday, you again demonstrated that you sought me worthy of this honor, an honor that I am further pleased and honored to accept and to continue to serve as President as we observe the 40th year of our Independence under the theme: ‘My Love, My Home, My Dominica- Building a Resilient Country,'” he noted.
He mentioned that at the last inauguration he indicated to members of Parliament and to all citizens and residents of Dominica that he was assuming the office of President without malice or ill will towards anyone, “without fear of intimidation and with respect for the traditions, laws and constitution of Dominica which I swore to uphold.”
“I remain true and loyal to these commitments and by the blessings and munificence of God Almighty look forward with great optimism to further discharging the functions of the office of President with dignity and dedication, impartiality, objectivity, fairness and consideration for all in accordance with provisions of the constitution,” Savarin stated.
Meantime, Savarin said the country has come a long way since the passage of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island on September 18th, 2017, however, there is still a lot to be done.
“But we are committed in our determination to build even better and stronger and to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world,” he noted.
Savarin went on to say that the road ahead is going to be challenging, “But we have shown in the past that we are up to the task.”
“To succeed at this task, however, we need to embrace each other as fellow Dominicans,” he urged. “We have to set aside our differences, whether they are religious or political, whether we live at home, here in Dominica or abroad in the Diaspora, whether we support the government or are opposed to it.”
Savarin encourages citizens to work together for the benefit, reconstruction and further development of Dominica.
Charles Angelo Savarin sworn-in as President; says first term was rewarding hahaahaahha lol LMAOL REAL loud too!
All expenses paid as if you were a queen or calypso king and $36K/month it has to be rewarding. So why not do it one more time?
Do dat to me one more time DA I can never have enough from you.
I could not have come this far under Mamo but sure could under Medard reason why I played the game and sucked p on radio on the animal show.
Remember me saying” P.M ,P.M that’s was the game I played
Games people play night and day.
You and Medard can’t have it all goodies and respect choose one only don’t behave like kids ina candy store.
Charles Angelo Saverin is an unpopular President for the country. Skerritt has shown that he is provoking the people of Dominica by trying to pass some laws which are unnecessary because he wants to entrench himself in office and believes that having a person in office of president who will sign into law proclamations to empower him when things get out of hand is in his best interest. Don’t worry my people because when you vote Labour cabal out of government the new Prime Minister will dismiss Charlo and install a new popular president someone like Ossie Lewis or other who will be a consensus and popular president.
Ofcourse it would have been a “rewarding, fulfilling and enjoyable experience” for you Charles Savarin.
A pity your presidency has not been a rewarding, fulfilling and enjoyable experience for Dominica.
After all, the Dominican taxpayer is burdened with paying back a $27 million dollar loan to China for the state house you, Charles Savarin is residing in.
I bet it was rewarding. With a salary like that and travelling for doing nothing and being a puppet it must be rewarding. Wr dont see you roasting chicken by the road anymore.
Dominica News Online I know that you are preventing my comments from coming through. This I noticed for a few times now. You allow all the negative comments. Whilst I try to be objective, respectful and speak truth., You seem to be stalking me. Now I know that because I have scrutinising closely and I got you.
What is your role? Why are you allowing all the negatives?
I want to know now. I want answers. It is a while I am observing and not saying anything.
Stop that not allowing my comments or saying that I am a robot . And the instructions not going through. Correct your application.
ADMIN: We do not personally target anyone – the comment system is anonymous. In regards to the SPAM filtering, this is an automated response that attempts to filter out comments that may be identified as SPAM. In testing, we’ve found that this can also occur unduly based on the browser you use. If this issue persists please try using another browser and let us know.
…we are all sick and tired of your BS. Good job that DNO refrains from showing your cheap DLP propaganda.
Congratulations Mr. Savarin. God presence be with you as you move on in your second term. Keep your eyes on the Heavenly Father and look for his direction in all things. Remember challenges makes one stronger. Listen to the positives as the enemy is subtle but in Christ only is the victory.
You corrupt little individual. What are these jokers paying you for coming on here with your filthy DLP propaganda and rubbish rethoric.
@ RandyX : You workers idiots are like a bunch of barracudas want it all for your selfs and Labour supporters must not have a say. You guys has all that tribalism signatures always annoyed in a huff and disgruntled manner. I know that only to well because some of my relatives are workers supporters they would eat my food and if I mention the name Dr Skerrit Prime minister you would think world war 3 has started, what a load of plunkers this people are and those are the people who wants to run dominica or should i say to its grave.
bobby all you cannot get a life! What is all you problem? Always complaining about everything. Did u go to school? Don’t you know that under our constitution makes provision for a President, For your information, This is Mr Savarin’s 2nd term. Are you all fabricating weapons of stress and destruction? My opinion your question at this time is not important as this is not a new position created. High time to be respectful.
If you would read, you would know what his job description is. A president is not a new thing now in Dominica. Without knowledge a person is like a wandering mind tossed about by every wave. Stop listenning to what others say and go to the internet and read about your country’s constitution and positions. Time to get knowledge. Stop fabricating things in your mind.
Majority people of our sister islands don’t even aware we in Dominica have a President our President is not popular He doesn’t have the power to prevent the corruptions happening he only there for his best interest and to support who put him in office, He doesn’t have control nothing.
So 18 years ago Skerrit and Savarin burried Rosie Doglas who brought them over to the DLP and yesterday October 1, on the 18th anniversary of Rosie’s death Skerrit rushed to the parliament to elect the once hater and destroyer of the DLP, Charles Angello Savarin, president of that same DLP, as if Skerrit and Savarin did not want us to remember the sad and strange death of Rosie Douglas. So today laborites clapping and celebrating Charles Savarin as president. But as a labourite I will not forget the strange passing and funeral of Rosie and I should be add Pierro. But Skerrit and Savarin burried both of them. My question to fellow laborites is, why was Skerrit so busy to rush yesterday to make Savarin president, on Rosie’s anniversary? Was it a reward to Charlo for some gifts on a platter.? I just asking this time because yesterday seemed like a very important date for Skerrit and Chalo
Another disgrace has just befallen on Dominica! I am calling on all my fellow citizens to come together with me to stop this madness that is taking place in Da without any regards to what we think.
I am doing my share because I was born in Dominica and I care about it, I am old enough to recall the days when my parents could go to SAG Motors to buy a brand new Toyota on farming money. I am doing everything I can to educate the young kids about our once Glory days in Dominica. We were not always beggars and walking up a Money Clinic, No! we are hard-working people who need the markets to reopen so we can sell our produce again. But for this to happen we have to do the fundamental thing to get rid of those who are not interested in seeing that we are independent.
I will not respect anything that is illegal.
I am Teacher Mildred and all I do is teach the sad history of the DLP, since I am a labourite. On Nov 3, 1978 Patrick John of the DLp became Dominica’s first PM. But less than 6 months later enemies of the DLP like Charles Savarin removed him from office, which also resulted in our first President fleeing, never to return. 21 yrs later, with help from Savarin, Rosie became the DLP 2nd PM but sadly he died nine months later and Roosevelt Skerrit had a FRONT SEAT during the burial and Savrain was not far. Pierro became the 3rd dlp PM, but he too died three months later and Skerrit also had a front seat at the burial and Savrain was not far. Osborne Riviere became DLP forth PM but he only lasted one day as Skerrit and Pierro rushed to the then president office, to make Roosevelt Skerrit PM. Interestingly yesterday October 1, 18 years since Rosie was buried, and strangely Skerrit had to rush to make Charles Savarin president for second term, so Rosie couldn’t even be remembered. U got…
Look who is labor President boy, the same man that caused the destruction of, and overthrow of the DLP’ first PM Patrick Roland John. As a laborite to me to see that same Savarin made president in a so called labor administration makes me feel like a man that killed my father when I was a child and today that same man that caused me to be raised without a father, is my mother’s husband. Skerrit asked teachers to teach children the history of Dominica and I guess he really meant to teach laborites their history. So here is a brief history of the DPL from Nov. 3, 1978 when we gained independence as Charles Savarin takes oath. Nov. 3rd 1978, Patrick John of the DLP, officially became first PM. However May 1979, he was removed by Charles Savarin and others. 21 years later we got our 2nd DLP PM Rosie Douglas. Nine months later he died in office. Pierro became our 3rd PM and he too died in office 3 yrs. later and Skerrit buried them and that’s how he and Savarin took over our party
An oxymoron kind of thing right ? for want of a better ej.
That’s the man who called for the public to stop shopping at Brisbane Supermarket,a legal business entity on island at the time.Skerrit as PM failed to publicly condemn Savarin’s utterances. These are the MISLEADERS that are in leadership positions in this failed state called Dominica ..Our constitution has been reduced to nothing by a lazy,inarticulate,dunce,stuttering showman posing as a PM!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
What is Mr. Savarin’s salary? That should be public information but it is alleged that is about $24,000 per month plus free living and travel expenses—dude has it made………
What does his job description say???????? Support and advise Skerrit I guess.