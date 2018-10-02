Charles Angelo Savarin has been sworn-in as the President of Dominica, for a second term in office.

He said his first term was a rewarding, fulfilling and enjoyable experience.

“An experience that would have not been possible without the love, support, understanding, and cooperation of my dear wife and family, friends, well-wishers…,” he said during the swearing-in ceremony. “Five years ago with a profound sense of humility, I accepted the high honor privilege of the nation’s highest office to serve as the 8th President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with you the members of Parliament and the people of Dominica whom you represent had bestowed upon me.”

Savarin was voted in by the House of Assembly on Monday, October 1, despite objections by the opposition United Workers Party on the constitutionality of the Parliamentary meeting convened on Monday to elect him.

He received votes from all 20 members of the government side.

Members of the United Workers Party walked out of parliament before the voting took place.

The Oath of Office was administered by Justice Birnie Stephenson, Senior Resident Judge, designated by Dame Janice M. Pereira, Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Savarin said the support for him was again demonstrated on Monday when he was voted as President.

“On Monday, 1st October 2018, that is yesterday, you again demonstrated that you sought me worthy of this honor, an honor that I am further pleased and honored to accept and to continue to serve as President as we observe the 40th year of our Independence under the theme: ‘My Love, My Home, My Dominica- Building a Resilient Country,'” he noted.

He mentioned that at the last inauguration he indicated to members of Parliament and to all citizens and residents of Dominica that he was assuming the office of President without malice or ill will towards anyone, “without fear of intimidation and with respect for the traditions, laws and constitution of Dominica which I swore to uphold.”

“I remain true and loyal to these commitments and by the blessings and munificence of God Almighty look forward with great optimism to further discharging the functions of the office of President with dignity and dedication, impartiality, objectivity, fairness and consideration for all in accordance with provisions of the constitution,” Savarin stated.

Meantime, Savarin said the country has come a long way since the passage of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island on September 18th, 2017, however, there is still a lot to be done.

“But we are committed in our determination to build even better and stronger and to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world,” he noted.

Savarin went on to say that the road ahead is going to be challenging, “But we have shown in the past that we are up to the task.”

“To succeed at this task, however, we need to embrace each other as fellow Dominicans,” he urged. “We have to set aside our differences, whether they are religious or political, whether we live at home, here in Dominica or abroad in the Diaspora, whether we support the government or are opposed to it.”

Savarin encourages citizens to work together for the benefit, reconstruction and further development of Dominica.