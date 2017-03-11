UPDATE: Douglas Charles Airport reopensPress release - Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 11:02 AM
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports of the Government of Dominica wishes to inform the general public that the Douglas Charles Airport has reopened.
The airport was closed temporarily due to the inclement weather conditions on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, travelers are being advised that there are currently two landslides on the Nicholas Liverpool Highway that are affecting vehicular traffic flow in that area. Therefore, the general public is asked to use the Castle Bruce/Kalinago Territory road to access areas beyond Belles.
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports is making every effort to bring the road situation back to normalcy and will advise further once the Highway is reopened.
Are we at war with mother nature which attacked us on sea-ship sank in Portsmouth, air-airport flooded and planes could not land and land- Macoucherie Bridge collapsed and Liverpool Highway has two landslides? It reminds me of when Pharoah was trying to show up in the face of God, and God attacked them with the pillar of cloud – attack in sky; jammed his chariot wheels- attack on land and then Moses stretched out his hand over the sea; and the LORD caused the sea to go back- attack on sea Exo. 14.
Is Dominica’s Skerrit, the modern day Pharoah and Egypt? All signs are pointing at same direction. So we better rise early before we get the treatment of Egypt. Let’s get rid of the accursed thing just as Israel did to stop the curse
What a weekend for Dominica! Ship sank in Possie, Charles / Douglas airport open one minute close next minute, Melville Hall River has breached its banks and part of the airport road flooding, Bridge collapses at Macoucherie, two landslides on the Nicholas Liverpool Highway affecting flow of traffic…My God what is happening to us Lord? Is mother nature trying to say something to us but we not listening? Please give us ears to hear Lord! This is the Lenten season and the god of Dominica told us to reflect but as we reflect we seem to be hearing more loudly and seeing more clearly that it’s time to get rid of our mess in Dominica and put an interim government in place that will clean up the mess, restore trust, community spirit, honesty, justice for all, the fear of God so we can all enjoy a sense of peace and prosperity again. Keep speaking one day we will hear.
reopened in a haste
The runway ….has reopened
The great & wise leader, the political barbarian, the pm whose brains has been seasoned within the tabernacle of God with unmatched intelligence will again display just how bright he is by depositing more money into this garbage airport when any damages occurs. Much like dumb and dumber, Mr. Skeritt and his advisors who’s understanding is quite contrast to that of king salmon will continue to make a fool out of themselves even though nature repeatedly teached them a lesson. The hurricane season ain’t even here yet. I can only imagine!!!