The Ministry of Public Works and Ports of the Government of Dominica wishes to inform the general public that the Douglas Charles Airport has reopened.

The airport was closed temporarily due to the inclement weather conditions on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, travelers are being advised that there are currently two landslides on the Nicholas Liverpool Highway that are affecting vehicular traffic flow in that area. Therefore, the general public is asked to use the Castle Bruce/Kalinago Territory road to access areas beyond Belles.

The Ministry of Public Works and Ports is making every effort to bring the road situation back to normalcy and will advise further once the Highway is reopened.