UPDATE: Douglas Charles Airport reopensPress release - Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 11:02 AM
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports of the Government of Dominica wishes to inform the general public that the Douglas Charles Airport has reopened.
The airport was closed temporarily due to the inclement weather conditions on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, travelers are being advised that there are currently two landslides on the Nicholas Liverpool Highway that are affecting vehicular traffic flow in that area. Therefore, the general public is asked to use the Castle Bruce/Kalinago Territory road to access areas beyond Belles.
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports is making every effort to bring the road situation back to normalcy and will advise further once the Highway is reopened.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.