The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority will be investigating an accident at the Canefield Airport involving a small aircraft, CEO of the Air and Seaport Authority Benoit Bardouille has said.

He said the incident took place around 1:40 pm on Wednesday, February 7 and no one was injured.

He stated that the Aero Commander 600 aircraft, with six passengers and two crew members, was coming from St. Thomas and the front landing gear collapsed on landing.

“The aircraft was able to remain on the runway and came to a complete stop approximately three quarter way down the runway,” he said. “There were no injuries by any of the persons on the aircraft and the aircraft has since been removed from the area.”

Bardouille noted that in keeping with the Civil Aviation Act, the ECCAA and the minister responsible for civil aviation were notified and inspectors are expected on the island soon.