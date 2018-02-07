UPDATE: ECCAA to investigate Canefield Airport plane accidentDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 2:08 PM
The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority will be investigating an accident at the Canefield Airport involving a small aircraft, CEO of the Air and Seaport Authority Benoit Bardouille has said.
He said the incident took place around 1:40 pm on Wednesday, February 7 and no one was injured.
He stated that the Aero Commander 600 aircraft, with six passengers and two crew members, was coming from St. Thomas and the front landing gear collapsed on landing.
“The aircraft was able to remain on the runway and came to a complete stop approximately three quarter way down the runway,” he said. “There were no injuries by any of the persons on the aircraft and the aircraft has since been removed from the area.”
Bardouille noted that in keeping with the Civil Aviation Act, the ECCAA and the minister responsible for civil aviation were notified and inspectors are expected on the island soon.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
26 Comments
Happy that there were neither injuries nor loss of lives. Accidents will happen occasionally. However, in my opinion, any aircraft that is fifty years and older should be retire. The airline industry should err on the side of caution. Would you have a fifty year old vehicle as a taxi?
Are you a qualified Aviation specialist. Speak from strength and facts. Do you know the age of the jumbo jets that travel throughout the world on a daily basis?
Humility takes you through life and I know this Pilot is a very humble man. Justice will prevail. Human beings have a way of being judge and jury outside the court. So carry on. The race is not for the swift but for those that endures to the end.
The crab in the barrel mentality is highly labeled all through this chat.
Thank you to all his loyal customers and friends who have stuck with him from the jump.
God will continue to bless you Captain Richardson. Keep it positive.
HUH???!!! What does ALL of that have to do with the comment from Ibo France? The captain must be very skilled and experienced to land the aircraft with no loss to life but he is not the person who maintains the aircraft. Your mentality is indeed one of crabs in a barrel.
@Protector Why are you so overly aggressive? My comments are innocuous in my opinion. Your outrage seems inauthentic. Besides, I am entitled to express my unvarnished viewpoints without being castigated by you. Are you having anger management problems? You might just need to be institutionalized.
The last commercial passenger flight of the Jumbo 747 by a U.S. airline took place just before Christmas last year (Delta) and no new passenger versions will be built. The truth is that this gaint of the sky has become outdated , obsolete and has been replaced by more efficient twin-engined jets, such as Boeing’s 777 and the new Dreamliner. Airplanes do date I’m afraid, regardless of their well earned reputation.
Wii Bondieur, my Carnival package going and delay. Gar-day Lah Moi Fini.
pg u not ez. so u mean to tell me u doe get yur carnival costume ?
Ignorance is bliss, what does the age of the aircraft have to do with anything. These smaller aircrafts are the safest as Maintence are done on a timely manner. Plus the pilot Captain Dean Richardson is very experienced and skilled. What happened today could have happened to any aircraft so don’t be quick to blame anyone, it was an accident people. Stop being negative. This is a very reliable company and we need to be grateful that everyone was safe. Dominicans stop being so negative for years this company provides excellent service and you didn’t complain, now you all have all types of …. to say about aircraft not safe. Stop and get out the box and be supportive of the ppl who got your back. To Captain Richardson keep your head up. You, your company or aircraft did nothing wrong. Great job !! You are the best of the best and keep doing an excellent job!!! We got you!!!
True very skilled indeed i saw a high performance manoeuvre and i was surprised.
Ignorance is a dangerous thing without getting the full facts Sam’s already saying or blaming the airport runway, it was to do with the aircraft carrier landing gear falt.
Very true was nothing to do with the runway
Alas we need international airport
It is not going to change the fact of accidents and incidents.
Thank God for protecting lives aboard the plane and for guiding lives at MCPS. always concern about the lives at in this school even in industrial estate.
Dominicans find all negative things to say when something goes wrong. But what about the good? This pilot has been serving the people of Dominica from the age of 17. Over 20 years. The company started a few years ago and have touched the lives of so many Dominicans in so many ways. Their rates are very reasonable and the staff is super friendly. I wish them a quick bounce back..They are a small airline but very reliable and convenient.
Johan and Malatete are correct about the approximate age of the aircraft. But many of the larger aircraft that fly long-haul are of a similar age. This gives credit to the high standard of aircraft maintenance.
If only our road vehicles were equally well maintained, even after five years!
Enthusiastic, What have that got to do with it some one could have been killed, Lord i don’t believe this people my life stop this world i want to get off !!!!
The technical and historical data of an aircraft do not necessarily reflect the skills or dedication of its owner or pilot. With regard to age, as long as it has the appropriate certification it should be safe to fly. However, production of this plane ceased in 1986 and older planes are inherently less efficient and more expensive to maintain than modern types.
Thank God no loss of lives,these old planes,needs to go out of commission.Almost 50 years old.Smh
How sad when neysayers can only see the glass half empty. A word of advice. Thank God that ALL the passengers and persons at the airport are alive. This is not the time for the negativity.
This Pilot is a veteran in the business and with God’s grace and protection he will continue on his journey. He has done great things and will continue to do so because he’s covered by the blood of the ALMIGHTY GOD. Fear not Dean, We are extremely proud of your accomplishments. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.
Stand tall Captain Richardson ###WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ##Bigger and better days are ahead. #NATURAL ABILITY#SUPER TALENTED#DEDICATED#PROFESSIONAL AND HIGHLY TRAINED PILOT##
All that being said CHANGE DE DAM PLANE!
This is an almost 50 year old Aero Commander 500S, built in 1968and registered in St.Thomas to Dean Richardson, operated on behalf of Bevin Air. It looks like it’s nose wheel did not deploy or collapsed. This aircraft had a similar accident a Canefield airport almost exactly seven years ago, in Feb. 2011 when it blew a tire on its main landing gear upon landing.
Smh..any morenegativity?
Well someone can use google… bravo hater
I also saw the nise gear collapsing right infrint if ne last year the gear did colapse.
But this is an awesime company with a great plane hope thet add more aircraft to the fleet