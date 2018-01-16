UPDATE: Loubiere residents safe after landslide scareDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Residents of 3rd Avenue in Loubiere have reported that they are safe following a landslide in the area on Monday evening.
DNO visited the area on Tuesday morning and spoke to residents of the incident.
One resident told DNO that the slide took place just after 8:00 pm and children were on the street playing.
“We heard a loud boom and we knew something had happened,” the resident, who did not want her name published, told DNO.
She said neighbors went to investigate and saw the landslide.
The resident said everyone knew the landslide would take place since the dirt has been “hanging there” since Hurricane Maria.
She said there is another section that neighbors are monitoring closely.
She stated that after the slide the police were called and they lit up the area.
A few people were told to vacate the scene for their own safety.
“So far everything is in order,” the resident, who did not vacate her home, said. “We are all safe and fine.”
There have been no official reports from the authorities on the incident.
5 Comments
Dominica is crying for help because of all the corruption going on in its nature land. All the misuse of its land among other things is messing with the nature isle..
There was also a major landslide over the weekend between the road and river at Antrim. Not surprising, as on a daily basis more and more weight is being piled on the road.
I tried to report the slide but no success in getting through to Disaster Management. No answer on any of their numbers. Same difficulty via the police emergency number(s).
Incidentally, are the government email addresses working yet? I’ve been unable to reach any department since Maria.
But we having carnival though! What a mad country, and you all want the international world to help you all but you all are not helping yourselves. But the carnival energy into rebuilding Dominica!
Ohhh my god that is scary… I pray that the people will be safe and that god will protect my sister Sharon and her son as well as everyone else who lives in loubiere.
Calling france england canada pls asist our ppl get them out thisvcountry is nor safe anymore ah beg