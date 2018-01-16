Residents of 3rd Avenue in Loubiere have reported that they are safe following a landslide in the area on Monday evening.

DNO visited the area on Tuesday morning and spoke to residents of the incident.

One resident told DNO that the slide took place just after 8:00 pm and children were on the street playing.

“We heard a loud boom and we knew something had happened,” the resident, who did not want her name published, told DNO.

She said neighbors went to investigate and saw the landslide.

The resident said everyone knew the landslide would take place since the dirt has been “hanging there” since Hurricane Maria.

She said there is another section that neighbors are monitoring closely.

She stated that after the slide the police were called and they lit up the area.

A few people were told to vacate the scene for their own safety.

“So far everything is in order,” the resident, who did not vacate her home, said. “We are all safe and fine.”

There have been no official reports from the authorities on the incident.