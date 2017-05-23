UPDATE: Man found dead in Fond ColeDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 at 2:45 PM
The police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man from Fond Cole.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said around 6:00 pm on Monday, May 22 the police responded to information which led to the discovery of the lifeless body of 45-year-old Kervin Alleyne.
He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.
6 Comments
The cause of death is not published but so many negative comments already.
Once de Devil gets his price often ; SKERRIT MUST GO to the next level .
Linton you MUST LEAVE AND GO AWAY.
Just another “Normal Day” in Dominica
The Devil has taken over the Island , Dominica has become like Amerikka, may God intervene.
I told ya, Election is around the corner, sacrifices sacrifices sacrifices, I have been saying so for sooooooo long, People , they nare real, , Just wait,, and hope that you are not next, Its pay back time, Satan is real
Hope is by natural causes and not another murder mystery .R.I.P