The police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man from Fond Cole.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said around 6:00 pm on Monday, May 22 the police responded to information which led to the discovery of the lifeless body of 45-year-old Kervin Alleyne.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.