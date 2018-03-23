A DOMLEC crew at work

Below is the latest update from DOMLEC on electricity restoration activities following Hurricane Maria

South:

Completing Stockfarm, Point Michel, Castle Comfort, Kingshill, Canefield East, Leopoldville

Continuing work at River Estate, 12th Street Canefield, RBC Housing Scheme, Loubiere, Paix Bouche, Mero, Mahaut, Tete Morne, St. Joseph

Latest areas energized:

Cochrane
Stockfarm
Sections of Point Michel
Loubiere Main road
Sections of St. Joseph including the Highway
Sections of Leopoldville
Sections of Fortune

North Energized:

Vieille case
A section from Melville Hall to the North End
Weirs-Marigot and other sections of Marigot
Thibaud
Sections Teplat

Ongoing work:

Marigot, Savanne Paille, Ambas, Belluve Chopin