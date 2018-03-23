Below is the latest update from DOMLEC on electricity restoration activities following Hurricane Maria

South:

Completing Stockfarm, Point Michel, Castle Comfort, Kingshill, Canefield East, Leopoldville

Continuing work at River Estate, 12th Street Canefield, RBC Housing Scheme, Loubiere, Paix Bouche, Mero, Mahaut, Tete Morne, St. Joseph

Latest areas energized:

Cochrane

Stockfarm

Sections of Point Michel

Loubiere Main road

Sections of St. Joseph including the Highway

Sections of Leopoldville

Sections of Fortune

North Energized:

Vieille case

A section from Melville Hall to the North End

Weirs-Marigot and other sections of Marigot

Thibaud

Sections Teplat

Ongoing work:

Marigot, Savanne Paille, Ambas, Belluve Chopin