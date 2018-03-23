Update on electricity restoration activities by DOMLECDominica News Online - Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 12:53 PM
Below is the latest update from DOMLEC on electricity restoration activities following Hurricane Maria
South:
Completing Stockfarm, Point Michel, Castle Comfort, Kingshill, Canefield East, Leopoldville
Continuing work at River Estate, 12th Street Canefield, RBC Housing Scheme, Loubiere, Paix Bouche, Mero, Mahaut, Tete Morne, St. Joseph
Latest areas energized:
Cochrane
Stockfarm
Sections of Point Michel
Loubiere Main road
Sections of St. Joseph including the Highway
Sections of Leopoldville
Sections of Fortune
North Energized:
Vieille case
A section from Melville Hall to the North End
Weirs-Marigot and other sections of Marigot
Thibaud
Sections Teplat
Ongoing work:
Marigot, Savanne Paille, Ambas, Belluve Chopin
