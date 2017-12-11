UPDATE: Police investigate death of man at Macoucherie RiverDominica News Online - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 11:17 AM
The police have started investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a man at Macoucherie River.
He has been identified as Edmund David Bazil, 67, of Mahaut.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said that at approxiamtely 4:30 pm on Sunday, December 10, 2017, Bazil was at the Macoucherie River washing a vehicle with a friend when he disappeared.
A search was carried out and eventually, the police were called.
Bazil’s body was fished out of the river at about 7:30 am on Monday, December 11 and was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
According to Jno Baptiste, a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.
8 Comments
I think da is curse to many people with dirty hands entering the country pm clean up the mess
If u read the report again let me know how many times u c the word dead or death plz. Mayb my eyes r playing trix on me. Btw I gave ur comment a like..
Until Dcans come to the realization that God is unhappy with what is going on in that country we will continue to suffer “collective punishment” in various forms. When you have a population that is hell bent on ignoring the EVILS going on among us in HIGH places and men of the cloth turning a blind eye, even praising and worshipping those partaking in devilish practices then Ma Dominique will continue to suffer the consequences collectively. Sadly, its usually the innocent that are taken as human sacrifices when its payment time. Yes I said it….
I remember Billy Sanderson writing a piece about evil practices in Dca and we laughed. Well, we must now admit he was right all long. Now its Billy’ turn to laugh because we can’t seem to shake off the bad omen from Dca. People dying like flies being sprayed with BAYGON. Yes I said it….
Assertive like Hurricane Maria!
What idiotic chatter. Guess that is reason why earlier today an explosive device was detonated in the ‘holy’ city of New York in the ‘holy’ country of the USA that so many of the likes of you are craving to enter
This land is cursed by the
Wickedness: Actively supporting corruption and making the rich richer
Mediocrity : When last Da win something or set the standard of anything?
Hypocrisy : Saying Dominica is fine but they family going overseas (Antigua, Gwada, States, anywhere but Da
Naivety: Being fooled time and time again by the same people, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me
Of Dominicans
what an intelligent man; now who is going to wash that vehicle?
what are you really trying to say
Oh my God, Oh my God, oh My God! Another sad day and another sad story in Dominica. We just don’t seem to be able to enjoy a good week in Dominica. Like it or not but Da is a very scary place to live in these days. Back then Da was the place to be in if one wanted to leave long but since these guys came into power the country is under serious attack as if we are under the wrath instead of under the Blessing. Lord help us please! I don’t if they had to invoke the dead or evil spirits to get the protection they needed, but no doubt we are under the curse. The report did not say he is dead so I will not extend sympathy. All I will say is strength and courage to family and friends