The police have started investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a man at Macoucherie River.

He has been identified as Edmund David Bazil, 67, of Mahaut.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said that around 4:30 pm on Sunday, December 10, 2017, Bazil was at the Macoucherie River washing a vehicle with a friend when he disappeared.

A search was carried out and eventually, the police were called.

Bazil’s body was fished out of the river at about 7:30 am on Monday, December 11 and was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.