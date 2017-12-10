UPDATE: Police investigate death of man at Macoucherie RiverDominica News Online - Sunday, December 10th, 2017 at 8:17 PM
The police have started investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a man at Macoucherie River.
He has been identified as Edmund David Bazil, 67, of Mahaut.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said that around 4:30 pm on Sunday, December 10, 2017, Bazil was at the Macoucherie River washing a vehicle with a friend when he disappeared.
A search was carried out and eventually, the police were called.
Bazil’s body was fished out of the river at about 7:30 am on Monday, December 11 and was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.
