Following concerns from the public and residents of the Roseau Valley on the dumping of syringes on the Laudat road, Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that they have been removed.

It is unclear who removed them since an official from the Environmental Health Department informed DNO that they were not the ones who did it.

A resident of the Roseau Valley who originally made the report said when she passed through the area on Thursday, the syringes were no longer there.

She had said earlier this week that the syringes were in the area for more than a month despite at least five calls to the Environment Health Department.

Acting Chief Environmental Health Officer Tassie Thomas then said the department was not aware of the matter.

She explained that in terms of collecting such items, there are procedures in place at all Health Centres in which biomedical waste is collected.

“At all the Health Centres all over Dominica they have procedures in which they collect their biomedical waste, they store it at the Health Centres and they have special days the solid waste truck goes to the district and pick up this waste and bring it to the landfill,” she explained.