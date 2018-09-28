Two earthquakes shook Dominica on Friday morning.

The quakes were felt in a number of countries in the Caribbean.

The first one took place at 8:32 am. It was felt in many parts of Dominica and it heavily shook the building which houses the office of Dominica News Online in Roseau for several seconds.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake measured 5.6.

The epicenter of the quake was located 108 km east-southeast of Roseau, 91 km northeast of Fort-de-France, and 134 km northeast of Castres.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

The second quake measured 4.2. and took place at 9:32 am at a depth if 10 km.

The epicenter was located 106 km NE of Fort-de-France, Martinique; 129 km ESE of Roseau, Dominica and 142 km NE of Castries, Saint Lucia.

There are no reports of damages.