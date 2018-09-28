UPDATE: Two earthquakes rock DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, September 28th, 2018 at 8:50 AM
Two earthquakes shook Dominica on Friday morning.
The quakes were felt in a number of countries in the Caribbean.
The first one took place at 8:32 am. It was felt in many parts of Dominica and it heavily shook the building which houses the office of Dominica News Online in Roseau for several seconds.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake measured 5.6.
The epicenter of the quake was located 108 km east-southeast of Roseau, 91 km northeast of Fort-de-France, and 134 km northeast of Castres.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.
The second quake measured 4.2. and took place at 9:32 am at a depth if 10 km.
The epicenter was located 106 km NE of Fort-de-France, Martinique; 129 km ESE of Roseau, Dominica and 142 km NE of Castries, Saint Lucia.
There are no reports of damages.
20 Comments
Here says 5.6… Martinique says 5.4 and another site says 5.2… Does anyone know exactly what magnitude?
ADMIN: Our source is the UWI Seismic Research Centre which is the official source of information for earthquakes and volcanoes in the English-speaking Eastern Caribbean. From their facebook page:
DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
https://www.facebook.com/uwiseismic
Numerous car accidents, Splats of gun violence, All kinds of natural disasters, the way tings moving in Da I waiting to see jesus pushing trolly by astaphans
Your mahgee…
“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork” ps. 19:1. Dominica is being attacked on every side because we have an evil prime Minister, an evil cabinet which includes the house speaker, the president , the police commissioner and all those that support the evils of Skerrit’. Right now even the FIRMAMENT declares their displeasure with us. Hurricane, Tropical storm, earthquake, the Penville 5, strange fatal accidents, our banana industry died out, our coconuts are destroyed, our citrus destroyed, Ross University ran away, Cable and wireless aka flow is being victimize d and might soon run away too. Boy where we heading? Not an easy road. I hope Tony, Parry, Christian and the police officer that always calling q95 taking heed
the big one is coming to wipe out the evil,Dominica is doomed,be not afraid people,GOD IS IN CONTROL.
This 5.6 earthquake can cause multiple devastations in a flat range country especially with high rise building.
This earth wake was strong enough to cause devastations because Dominica is a mountainous island so the mountains prevented devastations.At least we can say the mountains is a blessing from God.
where did you go to school ? behind of the chalk board ? you ever heard of a mountainous country by the name of NEPAl?
Floods, Hurricanes, Earthquakes;…….what next volcanoes, tsunamis, riots and terrorism ? Let us pray for Jesus to bless us with safety, protection and defense from all disasters, natural and manmade.
Let us reflect on the extent of damage caused by natural disasters recently. Then compare them to what Erica and Maria did in Dominica. When I look at what Harvey did in Texas (Houston and Rockport), and what Maria did in Puerto Rico , I must conclude that its only the devine protection of Jesus that prevented Dominica from being completely wiped out. Everyone and everything could have been destroyed. A cat 5 direct hit and we survived……That was a devine miracle. So let us recognize His love and protection and give thanks and praise . Let us not stray from Jesus anymore but live in his grace and favour. Amen.
Maybe God is speaking to those who will listen,asking us to repent,calling on Christ who died for us.the question is.Will you escape the wrath to come?
J-John -Charles. There is no doubt or maybe. He is talking to all of us through Nature. The blind can see, the death can hear the signs. Eyes can to opened wider to behold the signs of Nature, but we are turning our backs. We see the signs of global warming and climate change and pollution, but we ignore them and pretend they don’t exist. Yes our Lord God Jesus is talking to us. BUT we are no listening.
Glad to hear you all are doing well
Thank God no one got hurt and no damage. But boy now I afraid because truly the constant FAiR in DA these days is like what Iraqis experienced during the US invasion a few years ago to get rid of Saddam Hussain. Now we don’t know when we will be attacked and how. It’s like ready or not missiles are directed at us. We just prepared for TS Kirk, where the evil PM plotted his evil and destructive plan against us the supporters of UWP, as if he wanted us to be in harm’s way so we could be killed. I say so because Skerrit knows over 10,000 of us cry foul over his evils and we don’t listen to his propaganda on DBS and kaire, and we only listen to Q95. For the man to have press briefings concerning an expected storm and ensured that Q95 was not invited, is nothing more than evil. When it’s your politics it’s alright to not reach out to Q95 but when you dealing with national security issues, as the PM you must try to make sure everyone gets the information. PM your evil plot will cost…
OMG! What going on? First let me take this moment to thank the Lord that so far we have no reports of damage, injuries or death. That in itself is a big blessing! But folks we have to be able to give ear to what is happening you know. I mean we were under storm watch all night and as a result, our schools were closed, no work and we were asked to stay home. In other words we did what we could to stay safe. But at 8:00 am we became free again as the storm watch was discontinued. But see that nou, a 5.2 earth quake we were not expecting and definitely cannot protect ourselves from, snatched on us as a thief in the night. Do we take these things lightly and say is because of our geographic location? Boy let me advise all those who truly fear God and hate the unrighteousness, the division, the victimization and high level of ungodliness Skerrit has brought to Dominica, to try to leave this country so that Skerrit and those who support his evil can face the wrath they truly deserve.
That is not the ungodliness of one man. That is the ungodliness of all men, of all of us all over the world. Crime, violence, hatred, wars, terror, disasters and death from illness is on the increase. Trouble is all over the world because we are turning away from God. Think of the forty days and forty nights of rain, or the Jews taking 400 years to reach Israel from Egypt, a one day march. ALL because people were turning away from God. We need His protection constantly. We are sliding away from the embrace of his love. Nature have a way of warning us but we blinded by our Education. Man is experiencing a revolution in knowledge and high technology which we are propping up like a golden calf . We choose and decide to slide away in our detachment. If we continue we will be destroyed. Return to me says Jesus and I will give you rest . “I alone Your Lord and your God will keep you safe, will protect and defend you, I promise you”, he says.
@Take Warning You are talking pure Bull crap. The bible say no hiding place down there, so if we run to the hills or another country it will be the same ca. We can’t live life thinking that everything that happens is because of Skerrit. Skerrit has his own life to live, to protect his family etc. Why don’t you forgive him? the wrath or Yahweh shall be upon all those who don’t try to come together and stop spreading propaganda and hate. Listen to pastor Rodney in the morning on Q95 (6:00AM – 7:00AM) and all his talk is about the government in parables. so please!!! Yahweh is the rock and our hiding place. Let us examine ourselves first.
It’s good to know that there was no reported damage. Hope that these natural phenomena will give Dominica a break. God is ever present, ever faithful, ever sure.
There may be no visible damage but likely structural damage that weaken foundations and joints. Some cracks are so impectible that they cannot be seen with the naked eye and over time they widen and invite moisture…and in the event of another tremor our buildings might tumble down.
Here we go another expert preaching doom and gloom for Dominica.
Felt all over Martinique very impressive