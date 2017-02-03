Hours after walking off the job at the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC), Val Cuffy has said he will stay on.

It appears good sense has prevailed in the matter and he has agreed to stay at least until the end of the Carnival season.

Earlier on Friday, Cuffy, a consultant at the DFC, walked out reportedly due to differences with Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge.

He had confirmed he was leaving but did not elaborate.

His action came mere hours before the official opening parade of Carnival, slated for Saturday afternoon.

He works as the main Carnival Consultant for Mas Domnik 2017, basically running the show in the absence of an Executive Director at the DFC.

Cuffy is a former Events Director at the DFC. He was hired as a consultant for staging the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) last year following the abrupt resignation of Executive Director of the DFC, Claudine Springer.