UPDATE: Val Cuffy back at DFC hours after walking outDominica News Online - Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 11:50 AM
Hours after walking off the job at the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC), Val Cuffy has said he will stay on.
It appears good sense has prevailed in the matter and he has agreed to stay at least until the end of the Carnival season.
Earlier on Friday, Cuffy, a consultant at the DFC, walked out reportedly due to differences with Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge.
He had confirmed he was leaving but did not elaborate.
His action came mere hours before the official opening parade of Carnival, slated for Saturday afternoon.
He works as the main Carnival Consultant for Mas Domnik 2017, basically running the show in the absence of an Executive Director at the DFC.
Cuffy is a former Events Director at the DFC. He was hired as a consultant for staging the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) last year following the abrupt resignation of Executive Director of the DFC, Claudine Springer.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
34 Comments
DNO PLEASE EDIT THE comment from MyTube, Written is “Your comments is not on poor taste”
It should read “Your comments is in poor taste”
Thank you!!
When you can’t handle a job responsiblity, sometimes its better to quit than to get fired. Val don’t know how to solve some of the issues the DFC currently facing. Dominica has a bunch of people in positions who have no clue on how to execute their job responsibilities.
So long for you to do that then…DFC is a failed organization under Tonge and Piper. FAILED! FAILED! FAILED!
Skerro not to resign.
Allu don’t know the things that does happen at dfc you see
If I read correctly Mr. Cuffy was hired as a consultant – to consult and provide advice & recommendations to the Minister or DFC or whoever hired him. Therefore His job is not to run DFC! So he is out of place to walk out if he has different views or opinions with his boss. Val stop acting like a little child and go back to work ok. You have alot to offer so I would advise you to go back. Its ok to disagree but stay focussed on your role and job description. I wish you well.
You sound like a fool……if he was running DFC, wouldn’t Tonge still be his boss as the Minister of Tourism, wouldn’t he still have to go along with the directives of Tonge? If he is under stress and is frustrated because he is being pressed, his voice is not being heard etc etc, what do you want him to do….. start and take stress, while you are relaxed at your home.
There is something def wrong with DFC, that would be the 2nd person that up and left just before a huge event.
But if your opinions are not n being valued or respected, what’s the point of offering your services? Should you stay just for the money, or walk away with your integrity and dignity?
You are not logical. If Val is a consultant the DFC is not his boss, or his employer but his client. If a consultant and a client disagree and this proves to be irreconcilable, the client simply pays the consultant for work done according to the terms of the contract and they go their separate ways.
@HoldOn.
Your comments is not on poor taste. That move by VAL CUFFY shows that he has a level of INDEPENDENCE that you the writer and many Dominicans will never have.
This also shows that the man stands by certain PRINCIPLES that you too don’t have, and is a rare commodity in Dominica.
JUDGE NOT!!! and you will NOT be judged.
A child would abide with whatever the situation is, because it’s a child. Any responsible adult will WALK AWAY and that is what VAL CUFFY did. Where is your brain???
Great – Val is a man of integrity, always known him as such since we were kids in Goodwill. There’s only so much he will take
Woy, woy, woy something’s happening; and it’s so exciting!
Val have issues he need to check out…..
Apparently he is not the only one….wasn’t there a St Lucian woman, who just up and left on the eve of WCMF???? Therefore, I don’t think he has anymore issues than you and I.
kudos to you Mr. Cuffy. some of these ministers can hardly run their ministries but they want to tell others how to do their jobs. Ministers and Parl. Reps think they have to have their hands in everything. The tourism industry is failing failing failing miserably. Thank you for that Mr. Tonge
I support Val 100%. Mr Tongue has no clue in events planning and organisation yet he wants to be directing the DFC in every facet with their rubbish politics just to please the falling dictator.
Let the chips fall.
so things stay in that country. progressing downwards
haha….Dominicans they are not known to be good at anything, thus everything falls apart.
a bunch of hypocrites and small minded citizens…
dominicans are a waste of dam time….resorting to easy money by selling passport a regime in power for 17 years,,,,,,,dominica is rated the poorest and slowest economy in the region…..
i agree with Cuffy….too much politics by a darkened labor regime… ……you tell me more.!!!
And the lunatics are now running the asylum.
NO CBI FOR CARNIVAL
NO VAL FOR CARNIVAL
Dominica is not a country
it is a comedy and a fools paradise
ONE MAN HAVE THE WHOLE PLACE UNTIDY
That may be the best thing Val Cuffy has ever done for the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC). To many homemade everything in Dominica doing below standard work. Hope they get a properly qualified person now.
So Dominicans don’t know how to handle ANYTHING professionally??? Stupes
wayy papa..AAAGGAAIINNN
But how comes everybody walking out on DFC?
You are right Val, you don’t need this crap from pappy’s boy Robbie, who has no experience.
Way papa more roro to come
But in DFC have jumbie
too much jumbie
Who put de spirit, take out de spirit…..
They treated Mr Toulon and the people who gave birth to the organization really bad that’s is why the jumbee coming for them.
Way lay lay lay pam pam
dis band that committeee everybody canot be walking out on dem what d hellll!!! too much politics
Just when we had such great festival last year and expecting even bigger one this year…now Val is gone!
Ithink all people opposed to Skerrit should boycot that carnival this time because I don’t want him to use it for his propaganda. I do not need to come to Roseau and I can walk home and don’t have to drive and can have the same fun in my village like my parents and grandparents used to have. My local shopkeepers getting my money this time and not them in Roseau.