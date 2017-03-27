US Ambassador suggests residency, fingerprint requirements for CBI programsDominica News Online - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 3:22 PM
US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda S. Taglialatela, is of the opinion that there should be residency and fingerprint requirements for people seeking passports in regional countries with Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programs,
Speaking with Ken Richards of WINN FM’s The Bigger Picture on March 21, she said although the US does not tell countries what to do, she thinks recipients should be brought in to be fingerprinted before receiving passports.
“One of the things and I know why some of the countries are reluctant, I would prefer that each country requires the individual to come to the country to be fingerprinted and have their fingerprints on files for passport purposes and other things,” she stated. “I would feel more comfortable because then you know who you are dealing with and if you have biometric data on the individuals then you can perform additional checks and balances on other people to see exactly where they stand.”
She stated that she understands this might disadvantage one country’s program over another, but it would “be nice if they can set a standard across the five countries that have programs and attempt to rationalize their programs a little bit more.”
Taglialatela said each country in the region has a process for people who are seeking passports but suggested a residency requirement.
“I honestly believe that if you are going to have an effective program you have to bring the individual here, there should be some kind of residency requirement whether you come once a year to the island, particularly if you going to need to re-validate your passport…” she stated, adding that if biometric data on passports are done in the country and individuals meet Immigration authorities and go through a final interview before receiving passports, then it will be “much more sound.”
She stressed due diligence in the program.
“I think you have to do the due diligence, you have to make sure who you are talking too, you have to know what their intent is, why they want a second passport and what is it they are going to contribute to the country when they become a citizen of that country,” he noted.
She stated that the issuance of diplomatic passports is of concern to the US.
“The problem is again there need to a process by which these individuals are vetted, by which these individuals are then approved by a group of people whether it is your parliament, whether it is a special panel set up by the Prime Minister but there needs to be something that is transparent and regularized so that people just don’t get diplomatic passports,” Taglialatela stated.
18 Comments
Thats the common scense approach, unfortunately, if those seeking to obtain our passport to sucumvent and allegedly fly under the Raider, for that very reason such individuals will not Border, to apply, hence defeating and stalling the money Train, In my opinion, those seeking our passport do not need us! We need them, that `s why we are where we are, so much light is shining on our CBI, program all the ### are going to stay away from us, or take their money some other place. What Next.? Just asking. O,O,O. D.O.A.
I sympathize with the ambassador’s comment. She did not come out against the CBI program. All she said is that it needs to be tweaked a bit to make it more transparent. Furthermore, she said that America cannot tell each CBI country what to do. This is not the news that Lenmox and the UWP wanted to hear. I am of the opinion that the UWP wanted the ambassador to put punitive measures in place against Dominica; that did not happen and will not happen. All that hoopla about Dominica will be sanctioned and that Dominicans will be disadvantaged and that Skeritt will not be able to do this and that is total nonsense. UWP will have to look for another horse to ride; that one is dead.
world security lets work to realize it root out the danger.
I hope Skerrit is reading between the lines. Back when Foodie Douglas was the prime minister, the Canadian government hinted to him about the passport program, but he did not understand the signals. Soon after they imposed visa requirements on Dominica. If we are not careful it will eventually become very difficult for Dominican to enter the US.
Madam very good idea as majority of intelligent people on island have suggested the same to Skeritt. For some reasons he has brushed aside commonsense, ands sell’s these passports just as bread in a bread shop. Any one who can afford bread, x,will buy one, and that’s the CBI.
sure why not the US should come Dominica and set up the necessary system……
She is echoing many of same improvements Lennox Linton and UWP have been advocating for all these years.
Those DLP scatterbrains and buffoons called Linton “TRAITOR”,when he concurred with the CBS intervewer that our CBI PROGRAMME is like Mail ORDER..To those DLP clowns,thats what the US ambassador is implying..It should not be like L ORDER..I am a traitor too,because i will continue speaking the truth as opposed to the lie the DLP gang feeds people with.
Sounds like a brilliant idea but I can tell Ms. Taglialatela that it’s a no no for Dominica, under pm Skerrit, w Fingerprint? That one is not for Skerro. Let’s wait untill the new administration comes in to do that and fix Skerrit’s mess
I’m not saying these are bad ideas or good ones, but either way, who the hell does she think she is?
From my reading, it seem as if this CBI is becoming more and more fragile..I do agee though that these citizens should visit Dominica for the fingerprinting,etc.It should not be like MAIL ORDER BUSINESS AT ALL.Remember the DLP clowns,comics,IDIOTS and classical numskulls do not even know what mail order is, but this is how our programme, Dominicas CBI has been severely tainted by this evil DLP regime,so they better listen,before the programme leaves us. WITH ALL THESE ISSUES with our CBI programme,
Dear Madame,
This woman is insane. You mean you want to spoil DLP cash cow. My lady, this is a good suggestion but this is bad for business. We want to make money to win the next election, the international airport, house for residents in Colihaut and Dublanc, reopen DCP, NEP, RED CLINIC, AND MUCH MORE. You see Madame this is our lone income earner, if it is destroyed we will suck salt. PLEASE, PLEASE, stay in your Embassy in BRIDGETOWN and leave US ALONE. If dogs have money we would sell them passports far less for money launderers and criminals. Go away lady with your bright ideas.
sincerely,
Real Dominicans
“She stated that the issuance of diplomatic passports is of concern to the US.” As is the present administration ties to Russia. I am in total agreement about the fingerprinting requirement.
I totally agree
This is an excellent idea. Not least it would give a boost to the moribund property market in Dominica and give a fillip to the construction industry , It also would put more money into circulation as these new Dominican residents residents tend to have more disposable income than the average native-born citizen. It would benefit retailers and restaurants alike. Not least it would give a boost to the respectability, genuineness and and integrity of our programme.
You would prefer??? You can make suggestions, we understand that, but YOU would prefer? Okay. Okay.
DNO! Is that all the lady said? Can the reading public get a more objective review of what the lady said in regards to Dominica’s CBI program. Ken Richards asked her a direct question with regards to Dominica’s program and the recent hoopla about inadequacies of the system and threats the p[esent CBI pose to the US security and national intersts.
residency will be another problem..
all you want people voting in roseau central election??