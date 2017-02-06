US embassy sends emergency message to US citizens in DominicaPress release - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 4:04 PM
The U.S. Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean advises U.S. citizens in Dominica of demonstrations potentially planned to occur near Upper Kennedy Avenue around 12 noon on Tuesday, 7 February 2017, according to opposition parties.
Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstration and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.
For the latest security information, U.S. citizens living and traveling abroad should regularly monitor the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs Internet website at http://travel.state.gov/, where the current Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings and Travel Alerts, and Country-Specific Information for Dominica can be found. Up-to-date information on security can also be obtained by calling 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or, for callers outside the U.S. and Canada, a regular toll line at 1-202-501-4444. These numbers are available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).
We strongly recommend that U.S. citizens enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at http://travel.state.gov. STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates, and makes it easier for the U.S. embassy or nearest U.S. consulate to contact you in an emergency. If you don’t have Internet access, enroll directly with the Embassy or nearest consulate.
The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, can be reached during regular business hours (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by telephone at (246) 227-4000; by fax at (246) 431-0179; and by e-mail at BridgetownACS@state.gov. After hours, in case of emergency, a duty officer can be reached by calling the Embassy switchboard at (246) 227-4000 and dialing ext. 2210 to speak to the Marine security guard on duty.
13 Comments
By putting out this notice the American government is indeed putting this corrupt regime on high alert that it is watching the events very closely in order that they will hold any bastard from this government responsible if they choose to harm any person protesting for their rights. Big brother USA is watching
The arrest of Dr.Sam Christian is a key factor in them issuing that message..
Also the closure of the CBI’s Government’s accounts in the Foreign bank is another pointer that Big Bro is on this Government’s case..,
Sadly Dominicans are not known to be thinkers, everything is wait and see it won’t happen, is so it is…very foolish minded citizens Dominicans are….
Thus their island being the Poorest and Slowest economy in the eastern caribbean!!
very easy to tame the people in that island called dominica, they are happy with poverty and adoring ONE MAN…
Its clear the intelligence is at work and is well aware of the mischief makers.
Yes UWP, see what you all doing to our country? when the curse of God start to hit your home do not say is people that do you bad.
https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/alertswarnings/worldwide-caution.html
I search the page and site I did not see it so DNO please share
Until it is posted on the state Department website you won’t have access to it. Any American who travels outside the US is required to register in the STEP which allows them to send you emergency information directly. Unless someone who has received it makes it available DNO, it won’t be seen. This applies to all countries where Americans live.
See what people hungry for power causing.
I hope both political parties are happy now. smh Can we do better Dominica?
I wonder what Tony Astaphan and Parry Bellot have to say about this cautionary warning from the U.S. Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean .. How did we get to this point??
Please do what is necessary USA.This country Dominica,has plunged into an abyss under the ruling DLP regime.It is the worst government in the Commonwealth by a long way.The Monfared issue is the talk of most citizens..Our economy is in crisis,our institutions are dismantled!. Most people are asking when will they be delivered by this..Please to know that you all are monitoring.
Way to go Dominicans! Now the ripple effects begin…
what demonstration? the one with only five persons dressed in blue. Let peace reign in our land.