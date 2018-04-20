US military flight brings relief supplies to DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, April 20th, 2018 at 9:25 AM
The United States Government is continuing its support to the government and people of Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. A U.S. military flight containing relief supplies arrived in Dominica this week under the Denton Program.
The program delivers humanitarian goods to designated areas throughout the world.
The Denton shipment, organized in collaboration with Good News Project, a United States-based NGO working in Dominica, contained wheelchairs, bedpans, adult diapers, household supplies, building materials and school craft supplies. The shipment will target areas in northern Dominica, as well as some on the windward side.
The sanitary supplies, wheelchairs and household supplies and school will be delivered immediately to clinics and residents with the greatest need.
However, the tools, building supplies, solar panels, and school craft supplies will be placed in storage to support rebuilding efforts in Dominica planned for later this year.
Representing the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, USAID Mission Director, Christopher Cushing was in Dominica to support the arrival of the Denton shipment.
He noted that the people of the United States had to date provided in excess of USD$6.5 million in disaster relief assistance to Dominica.
“My colleagues and I at the U.S. Embassy are pleased to support this important shipment, which signals the United States Government’s ongoing commitment to support the Government and people of Dominica in their rebuilding efforts,” he said
7 Comments
My people of Dominica thats my tax money its for everybody not one set it is still very cold up there .
Who knows, maybe the Us military flight was more than just a blow go dowe trip. Maybe the US army a soldiers were just getting themselves more familiar with hiding spots in Dominica and at the same time reminding China that they will not stand by and allow China to build their base in Dominica, especially in light of those military equipments China and Skerrit Brought down last week
But why the US Military didn’t just put Skerrit on the army plane just like they did to the former Haitian president nou,? Don’t they know as long as Skerrit remains in office we will have more distructive storms and the US will have to spend more on Dominican then. The man badly needs to go if Dominicais going to stand a cgad
Corruption prevails at the top…….everywhere.
Thank you USA . My only request is that the US military should not only bring hurricane relief supplies but maybe the need to keep a strong militay presence and equipment close by, especially in light of the military stockpiling of China’s military equipment and who knows the role of Russia, Syria and North Korea and what might have come in when we are asleep. So I do believe we need a US military presence because no one should trust Skerrit and what they are willing to do to stay in power.
“However, the tools, building supplies, solar panels, and school craft supplies will be placed in storage to support rebuilding efforts in Dominica planned for later this year.” I think we already know what’s going to happen to these stored items.
Good News building their own houses. They visit every year to build houses for the needy in the North and in the Castle Bruce area.