US to confiscate assets with alleged links to former Dominican diplomatDominica News Online - Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 1:18 PM
Officials in the US have said they plan to confiscate US$144-million in what has been described as “corruption-tainted assets of Nigerian oil executives.”
A report by the AFP said the assets are tied to “dirty contracts” awarded by former Nigeria Oil Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who also was a diplomat of Dominica.
“The United States is not a safe haven for the proceeds of corruption,” acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco was quoted as saying.
According to the AFP report, the assets include a $80 million yacht the “Galactica Star” and $50 million condominium overlooking New York’s famed Central Park.
A statement by the US Justice State Department said the contracts were awarded by Alison-Madueke between 2011 and 2015.
“Corrupt foreign officials and business executives should make no mistake: if illicit funds are within the reach of the United States, we will seek to forfeit them and to return them to the victims from whom they were stolen,” Blanco said.
The AFP said assets were purchased using proceeds of oil sector contracts awarded by Alison-Madueke, who oversaw the state oil company.
Prosecutors allege she accepted bribes from oil executives Kolawole Akanni Aluko and Olajide Omokore, who spent millions of dollars buying and furnishing London-area homes with artwork, furniture and other luxury items acquired in Texas, according to the AFP.
“The minister allegedly steered lucrative oil contracts to companies owned by Aluko and Omokore, which sold $1.5 billion worth of Nigerian crude,” the AFP report said. “They then used shell corporations and intermediaries to launder the funds through US banks and buy the assets which the Justice Department is now seeking to seize.”
Alison-Madueke received Dominican citizenship on May 29, 2015 and was appointed Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner and given a diplomatic passport, with the number DP0000445.
When she was arrested, several media reports said that the former minister was attempting to flee to Dominica because of her citizenship.
However, the government said there was no truth to the “rumor” and said all ties with Alison-Madueke were severed in October, 2015.
It also said she was appointed Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica after “due diligence.”
13 Comments
It seems like the words, “Due Diligence’ has a different meaning in our neck-of- the- woods
This is all crap they cannot do anything about it do they think Nigerians are brainless people make no mistake they are not i have worked with them and they know every trick in book, Back to the USA this nation have never move on but only to suppress and victimise black people all over this world, I could bet you 99.9% of white Americans could not tell you which continent you would find Nigeria,let them go to hell,this is why the world is in a mess today.
I hope our own Baroness Scotland is not involved in these shenanigans. She was a member of the Advisory Council of Cherry Blair’s consultancy firm Omnia Strategy llc in London together with Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa who was involved in the Nigerian oil business himself with his brother. That could not have been possible without the blessing of Alison Madueke . I’m mot saying the Baroness took any bribes but it is plausible she could have “facilitated’ a diplomatic passport through her contacts.
I am comparing article and I am wondering why DNOs article is so different! You all torn hatchet man now?
DNO what about the part that she was awarded Forbes Magazine Best of Africa Award In leadership
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2014/10/diezani-alison-madueke-dedicates-forbes-award-africas-women/
But i get your motive…. The AFP didn’t refer to the assets being considered for freezing as that of Alison but again i get your motive… SMDFH!!!!!!!
DNO please stop insinuating and planting seeds of doubt. Why don’t you print factual information. Instead of saying ‘it was said’ if your source is credible then say who said it. Clearly you are playing politics. Your news paper is like the national enquirer GOSSIP and INSINUATIIONS.
Stop it
Where is the link to the AFP article DNO? Please provide it for your readers.
ADMIN: https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-moves-seize-140-mn-nigerian-oil-corruption-204200978.html
lol… This does not get old does it?
For all the shame she brought to us… maybe we should get a cut?
Sorry to say but our government leaders don’t seem to remember the good moral lessons of the past. We continue to do the wrong things over and over, yet we expect? different results. My granny always broadcasted Aesopp’s Fables in our ears. She would sing to us in her sing-song voice when we did not follow her instructions: Misery loves company!!
HOTEP!
The good old days when all the money went to America. Big American companies control and exploited the resources of Africa and the Middle East. Yep, those were the good old days unfortunately nothing much has changed, as porverty and famine continue to ravish large parts of Africa.
Wi do hope that the dragnet is expanded to include those who facilitated her..GOOD JOB USA!!!
We
You take long to comment on that one! You are definitely sick and need help.