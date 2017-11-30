The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued a finding of violation to the Dominica Maritime Registry, Inc. (DMRI) which is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

According to the Treasury Office, the matter has to do with the violation of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR) in 2015, however since DMRI is a small company, the underlying conduct at issue was limited.

“Specifically, OFAC determined that on July 4, 2015, DMRI violated § (section) 560.211 of the ITSR by dealing in the property or interests in property of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), an entity identified by OFAC as meeting the definition of the Government of Iran and whose property and interests in property are blocked,” OFAC said in a release.

According to OFAC, DMRI “executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with NITC, which OFAC determined was a contingent contract and therefore property in which NITC, a blocked person, had an interest.”

“OFAC determined that DMRI did not voluntarily disclose the violation and that the violation constitutes a non-egregious case,” the release stated.

OFAC listed the following as “aggravating factors” in the matter:

(1) DMRI failed to exercise a minimal degree of caution or care by executing a contingent contract with an entity it knew was listed on the SDN List at the time of the violation;

(2) DMRI executives had actual knowledge of, and actively participated in, the conduct the led to the violation, and were aware of NITC’s status when DMRI executed the contingent contract;

(3) DMRI undermined the policy objectives of the ITSR by dealing in the blocked property of a Government of Iran entity identified on the SDN List.

Based on the size of the DMRI, OFAC said a Finding of Violation was the appropriate enforcement response in the matter.

“OFAC found that DMRI is a small company and the scope of the underlying conduct at issue was limited. Additionally, based on information DMRI provided to OFAC, there was no performance of the contingent contract and DMRI represented that it has had no further dealings with NITC or any other sanctioned party,” OFAC’s release stated.

Dominica News Online contacted the DMRI but was told there are no comments on the matter.

The DMRI hit the spotlight in 2013 when one of its Dominica flagged ships, Danny Rose, was detained in Australia after it was believed to be responsible for an oil spill in the Port of Brisbane.

On its website, the company calls its the Commonwealth of Dominica International Maritime Registry.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica’s open international ship registry is one of the fastest growing and most efficiently managed ship registries today,” the website states. “Our goal is to be the flag of choice for diligent ship owners & operators, giving them the ability to operate their assets in a viable, open, international, ship registry system.”

