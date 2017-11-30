US Treasury Office accuses Dominica Maritime Registry of violating Iranian sanctionsDominica News Online - Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 9:36 AM
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued a finding of violation to the Dominica Maritime Registry, Inc. (DMRI) which is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.
According to the Treasury Office, the matter has to do with the violation of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR) in 2015, however since DMRI is a small company, the underlying conduct at issue was limited.
“Specifically, OFAC determined that on July 4, 2015, DMRI violated § (section) 560.211 of the ITSR by dealing in the property or interests in property of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), an entity identified by OFAC as meeting the definition of the Government of Iran and whose property and interests in property are blocked,” OFAC said in a release.
According to OFAC, DMRI “executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with NITC, which OFAC determined was a contingent contract and therefore property in which NITC, a blocked person, had an interest.”
“OFAC determined that DMRI did not voluntarily disclose the violation and that the violation constitutes a non-egregious case,” the release stated.
OFAC listed the following as “aggravating factors” in the matter:
(1) DMRI failed to exercise a minimal degree of caution or care by executing a contingent contract with an entity it knew was listed on the SDN List at the time of the violation;
(2) DMRI executives had actual knowledge of, and actively participated in, the conduct the led to the violation, and were aware of NITC’s status when DMRI executed the contingent contract;
(3) DMRI undermined the policy objectives of the ITSR by dealing in the blocked property of a Government of Iran entity identified on the SDN List.
Based on the size of the DMRI, OFAC said a Finding of Violation was the appropriate enforcement response in the matter.
“OFAC found that DMRI is a small company and the scope of the underlying conduct at issue was limited. Additionally, based on information DMRI provided to OFAC, there was no performance of the contingent contract and DMRI represented that it has had no further dealings with NITC or any other sanctioned party,” OFAC’s release stated.
Dominica News Online contacted the DMRI but was told there are no comments on the matter.
The DMRI hit the spotlight in 2013 when one of its Dominica flagged ships, Danny Rose, was detained in Australia after it was believed to be responsible for an oil spill in the Port of Brisbane.
On its website, the company calls its the Commonwealth of Dominica International Maritime Registry.
“The Commonwealth of Dominica’s open international ship registry is one of the fastest growing and most efficiently managed ship registries today,” the website states. “Our goal is to be the flag of choice for diligent ship owners & operators, giving them the ability to operate their assets in a viable, open, international, ship registry system.”
Skerit has been violating both regional and international laws for too long now,it’s about time to do something with this idiot.
A man lost two boats in two years that passed certification ….what do we expectant
Long before Skeritt was born the government of Dominica passed laws to register foreign ships in Dominica. This was based on the Greek model. This does not reflect ownership of these ships as the property of Dominica or Dominicans. many of American cruise ships are registered overseas. Even the crew are not Americans. I notice that the header of this posting says ” Commonwealth of Dominica” with the Dominican flag. It does not say USA Treasury with the USA flag. Then the whole piece has an anti -Skerrit slant.
ADMIN: The graphic you are referring to was taken as is from the Dominica Maritime Registry’s Website. The link is provided in the story.
No suprise there, its Skerrit that there
There is a hurricane benefit concert in Boston on Dec 12, and Skerrit is the distinguished guest. I am appealing to all in the Massachusetts area to contribute to the benefit concert but to boycott the event as a protest against Skerrit. We need to send a loud and very clear message to this guy that we disapprove 100% of the arrogant and uncooperative manner in which he is handling that massive devastation from Maria at and the business ( not his ) of our homeland Dominica. It’s our duty to send a strong message to this guy that he cannot fool everyone and what he is doing and the way he has handled this storm and our country is not what Dominica is all about. The folks at home are unable and unwilling to do that- they are held hostage by this government.
Han you know that DMRI was registered in the 1990’s under uwp right? That’s way before Skerrit time!!!! You also know that this is a legal Company and is independent from the Government and people of Dominica right?
And i guess you also know that Skerrit is not an Administrator or Director or Shareholder of this Company right???
Joe I am not here to educate, convince or change your cult following view of your ‘Skerrit’. That ship has sailed away a long time ago. Time will take care of that just as did with Mobutu, Mugabe, the Duvalier’s and the other scoundrels.
But please look at the two links from DNO past article just about the time when your Skerrit was exposed and things came to light. What was she doing in Greece I must ask you? You don’t even know and you are talking….. go figure…. I love my PM……….
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/pm-skerrit-on-working-visit-to-greece/
Boy these spin doctors are even more dangerous than Skerrit. @ Joe, did the violation take place in 1990 under Uwp or in 2015, under Skerrit? @ Joe did you realize the report stated that it was their first offence? @ Joe while it is an independent company the present government of Dominica is implicated. @ Joe I also hope Edison James was not an administrator or director when that happened. Joe for the sake of Dominica STOP SPINNING AND MISS LEADING THE PEOPLE
can you tell us then JOE who are the shareholders administrators and directors of DMRI. This company may have been registered under UWP in the 1990’s but the article above is in relation to corruption in the 20th century i.e now which in turn draws the suspicion on the present government. You seriously trying to bring UWP into this nonsense nearly 20 years later come on man. PS I await your response as to who is running this organisation now, due to the fact that you are adamant that it has nothing to do with the one man government and his merry men.
So are you saying that this company/organization is privately owned? And though it holds’ the Commonwealth of Dominica as part of its name and on their site or national crest and our flag is being portrayed it has nothing to do with Dominica, nothing to do with the people or the government of Dominica? Ummmm okay!
Oh another thing, you said it was established by UWP in the 1990’s, BUT its only in 2015 that this company that has nooooo governmental affiliation gets embroiled in fraudulent activities/ sanction busting! WELL THAT SAYS A LOT!!!!….from the 1990’s NOTHING….then 2015 OIL BUSTING SANCTIONS!!!
Note!! The notice was issues to the US company AND not Dominica. The US company was given a 25 year exclusive license by Edison ands the UWP! As a US company it and no other person violated, in a minor way, the sanctions.
How about the tankers, I believe twelve of them, all flying our flag with Portsmouth as their homeport painted on their behind and operated by a company from Singapore. Dr. Thomson Fontaine mentioned all by name and said they were suspect in that oil sanction busting scheme wit Monfared. Government never commented or denied it which tells me a lot.
So Han, because you do not like Skeritt you want to boycott an occasion that will benefit all Dominicans. That is pure wickedness/. The benefit is not for Skerrit , he has nothing to gain from it. You are nothing but a hater and a traitor.
Han, please don’t tell people what to do. Thanks for the information. I’m going to be at the concert on December 12, whether you like it or not…I’m going to be there.
All skeritt have to do is call it fake news…
I will not say much here except to say that this accusation reminds me of Matthew 24:8, which reads: “All these are the beginning of sorrows” and it’s going to get very ugly and nasty at a time when we need help from the US to help us rebuild after Maria. No individual has been implicated so far but definitely the GOVERNMENT of DOMINICA has been implicated. So let’s stay tune people because some of us are like doubting Thomas, who only believes when he sees and feels. But some of us are so bad that even after we see and feel we still look for ways to spin things around. Be careful folks! Be Ready Dominica because “All these are the beginning of sorrows” we shall have to deal with
Fake news Mr Devil advocate. The GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA cannot be implicated. The boat even registered in Dominica is not the property of DOMINICA. Just like a car it has to be registered to operate , that does not make it any government property. So if the ship was caught in the drug trade Dominica would be made responsible….Ha ha ha more fake news by opposition forces.
Dude You claim to be an evangelists and can quote the bible to support your statement, I am just a poor sinner but I can say that the bible say that there will always be trial and tribulations as long as we are on this earth. Everyone of Jesus apostles met violent deaths, including Mathew. We have had sorrows even before Mathew, even before boats were registered.
Am I surprised to read an article like that? No, not one little bit. A government that tells its citizens that the state doesn’t owe Venezuela any money even though Venezuela stated not long ago that the 100M US$ Dominica owes Venezuela has been written off, can not be trusted and should not be trusted. Right now we see only the tip of the iceberg in as far as what our PM has been up to in recent years. One day we will know the full extent and I’m sure it will make very bad reading. How on earth can a country be so ignorant and blind.
The country is not ignorant and blind Mr Rossnof. We just do not believe in what you and your fellow opposition forces have to say. We can see your hidden motive. We can facts check. We can notice and analizse . The world today is an open book and we can read. We can access the internet and we can view world news. For example opposition forces we celebrating that the PM cannot go to the USA because police is looking for him. Opposition forces followed him to the USA right to the UN to see if he was really in the USA for themselves. There are many other instances where their propaganda and fake news have been exposed for what it is….lies and dam lies.
boy one man government and one man on DNO speaking for his PM Emile Dominique, what a combination.
Ask Edison James he gave them a 25 years lease which is still in effect.
Note!! The notice was issues to the US company AND not Dominica. The US company was given a 25 year exclusive license by Edison and the UWP! As a US company it and no other person violated, in a minor way, the sanctions.
Let’s make some connections here because I’ve always heard that justice delayed is NOT justice denied: let’s try to make the connection: From what we have been hearing it is alleged that there are three BIG names behind that on going oil for gold sanction case, for which DOMINICA was accused of violating for helping Iran evade sanctions: Babak Zanjani, Reza Zarrab and Aliereza Monfared. Babak Zanjani is a rich Iranian billionaire who has been sentenced to death by Iran for corruption. Reza Zarrab has been arrested by the US and is believed to have entered into a plea deal with the US and if that is the case, expect some dirty laundry to be exposed in that oil-for-gold Iran sanctions case. 3. We have Aliereza Monfared, who resided in DA for six months before he was arrested by Iran and is now in jail. Remember Monfared was a citizen of Dominica and a very good friend of our government to the point PM said he was a good gentleman from Malaysia that loved DA and wanted to help us.
So Skerrit had a friend who was arrested so that makes him a bad person. So what does the association with the UN , the USAID, and Prince Charles make him ? What does the support of all the CARICOM states make him. What does the 225 leaders of the world in the UN make him. A WORLD LEADER.
You forgot to mention Lennox Lawrence and his business partner, mr.Vardikos. A Greek lawyer and special advisor to P.M. Skerrit, as Well as our Hon. Consul to Greece. Apparently they are major players in putting foreign vessels on th Dominica register. I clearly remember Angelo Allen giving u’s details that were never challenged.
Why is such an office based in MA? We must be children of a lesser God.
No surprises here!
Hmmmmm…. Very Interesting, only time will tell.
Captain the ship is sinking, captain the seas are rough
Just now, so this is a penalty for 2015….. but in 2016 another tanker called Swift was once again arrested in Vietnam waters for illegal cargo; oil from Iran…….WEYYYYY BWOYYYYY LOOK IT IN THAT SMALL ISLAND OF DOMINICA…… SO ANOTHER PENALTY COMING
https://www.fleetmon.com/vessels/swift_9129213_60403/?language=en
http://thedominican.net/2017/01/oil-tankers-carrying-dominica-flag.html
QUESTION: THE MONEY BEING MADE FROM THIS MARITIME REGISTRY, WHERE IS IT GOING TO????
Never heard of moneys from Maritime Registry mentioned in any parliament hearing, or national budget reading hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm BELLE BEF
Ask Edison James
Note!! The notice was issues to the US company AND not Dominica. The US company was given a 25 year exclusive license by Edison and the UWP! As a US company it and no other person violated, in a minor way, the sanctions.
All the secrets coming out with the PM and his crew dirty work. Soon they shall catch up to these croaks
This is just the beginning of trouble at a time when we are desperately in need of help. During Erica in 2015, it was NG Lap Seng and Diezani Madueke; today it is the DOMINICA Skerrit claims to be in love with, while those who condemn what he is doing are enemies of state is now being destroyed by hurricane Skerrit. The longer we wait to fire Skerrit the more destruction we will have to deal with
Dominica already finish garson, If all you wanted to save the country the government should’ve been changed since 2008. To late now the cancer spread
eh bonda zot….take it like a man!
Skerrit and Tone-Tone have that country hanging by its *alls upside down but still the red cool aid drinkers and parasites shamelessly LOVE their incompetent PM. We need to hear from the PM ASAP on this rather troubling development. Those who mess with the Tiger called USA usually ends up in its stomach. Somebody needs to come clean.
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
I didn’t when know that Dominica has an international maritime registry
That’s what happens when you only listen to laundered News on DBS and Kairi.
What revenue that Maritime Registry bringing to us ?
where those funds going .
I jus wish somebody could leave a trail to explain all that to the ordinary hard working Dominican who seeing mizzierre dere
Too many filters ein .
Strainers all over the treasury, and nobody saying look this that came in,look this that go out and look dere it go . I tell you, sucking salt was a true prediction, she knows exactly what she was talking about , then she ran away ; not her, she not staying dere to suck no salt with allu .
Rough seas ahead
trouble on the horizon
We being watched for true then .
oh oh
i dow like that