President of the Dominica State College (DSC) and recently appointed Ambassador at Large for Education Dr. Donald Peters, has reached out to the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Officials, to seek their help in accommodating and transporting of DSC netballers.

The team will have to overnight in Trinidad and Tobago on July 12, 2018, before catching Caribbean Airlines to Jamaica to participate in the American Federation of Netball Association (AFNA) competition from July 15-21st, 2018

The team will leave Dominica on July 12, 2018, and return to Dominica on July 23. 2018. UTT will also provide transportation and accommodation on the return leg from Jamaica on July 22, 2018.

DSC Dean of Students affairs & International Services Beverly Leblanc, says that she has been working with Dr. Ruby Alleyne of UTT, who has been really cooperative and helpful in getting her Institution to provide lodging and transportation free of charge for the DSC team.

Dr. Peters said that the Trinidad and Tobago government and Higher Education Community has always been responsive to our request for assistance and he is pleased that UTT has stepped out once again to help us manage this costly traveling logistic.

He congratulated Leblanc for staying on top of the request and to all who have contributed to making the team participate in the AFNA tournament a success.