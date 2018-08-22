The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center is reporting an after shock in Venezuela on Wednesday morning.

This follows a massive quake near Venezuela which shook the region late Tuesday afternoon.

According to UWI, the latest movement took place at 9:27 on Wednesday morning with a 5.9 magnitude at a depth of 80 km.

The report noted that it took place 40 km ESE of Carúpano, Venezuela, 100 km NNE of Maturín, Venezuela and 116 km SE of Porlamar, Venezuela.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a 6.9 magnitude quake shook Trinidad and Venezuela and was felt it was felt in many islands in the Caribbean.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 12 miles northwest of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela at a depth of 76 miles.

UWI had warned that there will be aftershocks following Tuesday’s quake.