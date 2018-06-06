Having witnessed the ushering of June 1st which signaled the start of the 2018 Hurricane Season, the United Workers Party (UWP)-Team Dominica calls on everyone, particularly home and business owners to take all precautionary measure to deflect the possible negative impact of any weather system that may strike our beloved island.

Residents must therefore be attentive to weather reports as well as forecasts, and always be ready to treat with effects of any natural disaster. Additionally, everyone should always be willing and prepared to assist our fellow citizens, particularly the elderly, under-privileged and less fortunate whenever possible.

As Dominicans we are still healing from the pain inflicted by Hurricane Maria, for which we were not prepared as a Nation State.

Therefore, we should not take the Hurricane Season for granted but keep ourselves in permanent ready mode.

Bear in mind that responsibility for our personal and community protection rests with all of us as residents. Let us work hand in hand aided by sincere prayers to minimize the effects of any possible adverse impact from tropical weather systems.

The UWP also takes this opportunity to once again call on the Government to accelerate the distribution of building material assistance to deserving home owners equitably as well as ensuring adequate provision of hurricane shelter facilities in all communities throughout the island.

For, Together We Are Strong!!!!!