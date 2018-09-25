UWP condemns alleged stone-throwing incident in SoufriereDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 at 10:53 AM
The United Workers Party (UWP) has condemned an alleged stone-throwing incident in Soufriere which resulted in Dr. Sam Christian receiving an injury, saying it was criminal and cowardly.
There have been conflicting reports on the incident which took place last Saturday evening. It has been said that Dr. Christian was injured by falling debris from a construction site, while others are saying it was an actual stone-throwing incident.
The UWP is sticking to the latter.
“After careful analysis of the event at the scene, the UWP is convinced that the stoning was an intentional act meant to scare him, and supporters of the Party, as he seeks to represent that Constituency as a UWP Candidate to contest the next General Elections,” the party said in a statement. “The Executive of the United Workers Party (UWP) categorically condemns the criminal and cowardly stone-throwing incident, which resulted in Dr. Samuel Christian receiving a head injury, at a UWP Public Political Meeting held in support of his candidacy at Soufriere on Saturday 22nd September 2018 about 7:55 pm.”
The UWP also said that it is denouncing comments made by “apologists” of the governing Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on the matter.
The party’s statement did not say what the comments were but said they were “insensitive, despicable, malicious, divisive, denigrating and racist.”
“It is the hope of the UWP that their comments do not give comfort to those who may wish to resort to continuous scare tactics against members of the Opposition,” the UWP said.
The party also praised police officers who responded to the incident.
“The UWP records its admiration for the Police Officers stationed at the Soufriere and Pointe Michel Police Stations who responded very quickly to the report of the incident. Although coming for praise are residents of the Constituency and others gathered at the meeting who displayed enormous sympathy and concern at the trauma Dr. Christian was experiencing. The Party commends the resident district nurse for her professional care and attention given to Dr. Christian at the Scene,” the party said. “The UWP thanks the Leadership of the Dominica Freedom Party for its speedy condemnation of the vicious act.”
The UWP is now calling on the ruling DLP and other organizations in society to condemn all acts of violence.
“A call is being made to the leadership of the Ruling Dominica Labour Party and all other political parties, the Churches, Civil Society Organizations as well as residents to condemn any and all acts of violence that will inevitably scar the wonderful peaceful reputation of our beautiful Nature Isle,” the statement said. “The United Workers Party remains committed to ensuring that peace reigns in the Commonwealth of Dominica, as the Executive prepares itself, through these meetings, to take over the reins of Governance of the country following the results of the next General Election.”
A report on the incident has been made to the police.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Dominica Police Force is dysfunctional and serves at the whims and fancies of Mr. Skerrit. A heavy police presence is needed at political meetings to deter violence such as stone throwing. The police have become tools of the government. They take their directives directly from the supreme leader. A peaceful work stoppage (port workers) or an innocuous protest, the police come out in military fatigue and big guns in their large numbers. Revamp the Police Force and replace the top echelon with people of impeccable integrity. The trajectory of the country is pointing southward. Those who put the country into this deep, dark, muddy well have no idea how to lift it out. Time’s up for them.
This abhorrent stone throwing incident should be roundly condemned by all peaceful and right thinking citizens. Only an uneducated fool will try to give comfort to the stone thrower(s) by comparing and making mindless remarks. The crackpot government is deafening silent. Their ghostly silence speaks volumes about morally depraved and dark-hearted characters they are. Their lack of condemnation clearly shows the political immaturity of these gray head dinosaurs. Let me remind them of this truism: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Unbelievable. UWP condemning stone throwing in Soufriere? Boy look hypocrisy. THEM man forgetting Salsbury man. Who stoned the police and said KOOLWOCHE will come down like rain? Lennox Linton the leader of the opposition. Now he crying foul. Damn hypocrite
There is a fear running and labouring about Domininca. All UWP candidates and executive members be alert and on the look out, but please do not fear nor disrupt your agenda and campaign itinerary. say hi politely to everyone and be good as we already are. My greet all my Labour friends walking up or down of the Financial Centre. Most of the are concern ad what change. Trust me.
These Labour people, well some of them are desperate and the fear that Skerrit will Go. He must and labour will crumble hard. The writing is on the wall, it`s stained in Red and corrupt and ineptitude badly.
Skerrit must Go, Labour corrupt must G. Good Bye.
Ha ha ha mister and then so-called workers party is a joke, I have always said before Linton, and his boys is running a comedy show. UWP condemns alleged stone throwing ? Now this guys is having a laugh UWP are the biggest SUCKERS and stone throwing party in the Caribbean they are masters of Vagabonds liars hypocrites and all together nastiness of this world. I better stop now because our friends at DNO will get angry with me.
A report of the incident has been made to the police. Nothing and I mean absolutely nothing they are going to do about it. This police force doesn’t see it as it’s duty to protect the citizens of Dominica but rather act as a private army for Skerrit.
so after the stone get him it fly back in the air and just disappeared in the dark of the night. HAHAHAHA.
Where is the stone????
Really stupid people!!!! UWP
The writing is on the wall ..DLP is losing the next election and they will not terrorize good patriots of Dominica .DLP will be defeated for failing the country…No apartment buildings in targeted constituencies that were dtolen in 2014 shall save them .
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go by
Why haven’t we heard from the PM condemning this act of aggression against the UWP? And I hope there is an investigation to find the culprits because the Police is always in a hurry to arrest members of the opposition.
“An alleged stone throwing incident”???? it was either a stone throwing incident or not. The fact that the UWP cannot say it was a stone then this article and all their other rantings are dishonest and despicable.
And what did the freedom party condemned??? showing their irresponsibility by just jumping to anything they hear without first finding the truth or facts.
Get a life people your desperation is too glaring.