The United Workers Party (UWP) has condemned an alleged stone-throwing incident in Soufriere which resulted in Dr. Sam Christian receiving an injury, saying it was criminal and cowardly.

There have been conflicting reports on the incident which took place last Saturday evening. It has been said that Dr. Christian was injured by falling debris from a construction site, while others are saying it was an actual stone-throwing incident.

The UWP is sticking to the latter.

“After careful analysis of the event at the scene, the UWP is convinced that the stoning was an intentional act meant to scare him, and supporters of the Party, as he seeks to represent that Constituency as a UWP Candidate to contest the next General Elections,” the party said in a statement. “The Executive of the United Workers Party (UWP) categorically condemns the criminal and cowardly stone-throwing incident, which resulted in Dr. Samuel Christian receiving a head injury, at a UWP Public Political Meeting held in support of his candidacy at Soufriere on Saturday 22nd September 2018 about 7:55 pm.”

The UWP also said that it is denouncing comments made by “apologists” of the governing Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on the matter.

The party’s statement did not say what the comments were but said they were “insensitive, despicable, malicious, divisive, denigrating and racist.”

“It is the hope of the UWP that their comments do not give comfort to those who may wish to resort to continuous scare tactics against members of the Opposition,” the UWP said.

The party also praised police officers who responded to the incident.

“The UWP records its admiration for the Police Officers stationed at the Soufriere and Pointe Michel Police Stations who responded very quickly to the report of the incident. Although coming for praise are residents of the Constituency and others gathered at the meeting who displayed enormous sympathy and concern at the trauma Dr. Christian was experiencing. The Party commends the resident district nurse for her professional care and attention given to Dr. Christian at the Scene,” the party said. “The UWP thanks the Leadership of the Dominica Freedom Party for its speedy condemnation of the vicious act.”

The UWP is now calling on the ruling DLP and other organizations in society to condemn all acts of violence.

“A call is being made to the leadership of the Ruling Dominica Labour Party and all other political parties, the Churches, Civil Society Organizations as well as residents to condemn any and all acts of violence that will inevitably scar the wonderful peaceful reputation of our beautiful Nature Isle,” the statement said. “The United Workers Party remains committed to ensuring that peace reigns in the Commonwealth of Dominica, as the Executive prepares itself, through these meetings, to take over the reins of Governance of the country following the results of the next General Election.”

A report on the incident has been made to the police.