UWP cries ‘political persecution’ in Dr. Sam Christian matterDominica News Online - Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 10:15 AM
Leader of the Opposition and Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox Linton, has described as “political persecution” the detention and charge of Dr. Sam Christian on allegations of “inciting to commit arson.”
On Thursday morning an unplanned show of support for Dr. Christian began outside Police Headquarters in Roseau after Linton and his colleagues received information of his detention.
Linton told Dominica News Online that the police were “dredging up” statements made by Dr. Christian at a political rally in 2015, saying it is political persecution.
“The police are dredging that up now claiming incitement and they have had in there since 9 o’ clock this morning. This is something now that involves all the people of Dominica because everybody who has a view about wrongdoings in the government and who expresses themselves in one way or another are likely to find themselves in the same position that Dr. Christian finds himself this morning,” he said.
He asked, “Why is it coming up now? Are you aware that this is 2017?”
Linton affirmed that the case is entirely political and “has nothing to do with 2015” but rather has “everything to do with what Dr. Christian is involved in right now.”
“The government and the police authority, the government giving instruction to the police authority, to harass whoever they can to send a message to people that it is not okay to protest,” Linton stated.
Meanwhile, member of the UWP, Thompson Fontaine, said that the case can be viewed as “naked political victimization.”
“He was very much involved in opposing the government,” Fontaine said, referring to Dr. Christian. “And that is the reason why we believe that happened.”
He said that whole issue is an attempt to silence the opposition.
“It’s an attempt to shut up the opposition to Prime Minister Skerrit. So we are calling on all Dominicans to come out in the numbers in support of Dr. Christian,” he said.
Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency Joseph Isaac shared the same views as Fontaine saying that the government is “really going after people.”
“I think the alleged matter they are talking about with Mr. Christian happened over two years ago. So they had enough time to deal with the matter if they wanted to deal with it,” Isaac said.
He thinks that all Dominicans should treat this situation as a serious matter and that the government and police authorities are indeed collaborating.
“To me, it’s almost like Africa where you have police and the government system actually going after people because of political reasons,” he stated.
Dr. Christian appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and represented by Joshua Francis and law firm Dyer and Dyer. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.
Scenes below at Police Headquarters on Thursday morning.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
“To me, it’s almost like Africa where you have police and the government system actually going after people because of political reasons,” he stated. Really Isaac?
What a shame…. Never has this nonsense ever happened in Dominica with past regimes. I don’t remember any opposition leader so power hungry that they wud stoop this low.Dame Eugenia didn’t do it in the 70’s. Mike Douglas didn’t in the 80’s…Eddison James didn’t do it in the 90’s… But Lennox is different.. He is power hungry
So you mean to tell me you taking all your precious time and all the education you have ATTAINED to think and write that nonsense. Why do you think it’s power Lennox is hungry for? why don’t you look around you and see clearly what is going on and admit that things are not right and someone has to stop it from getting worst.You talking about history with former prime ministers why don’t you really research their history. History don’t alway have to be repeated. New history can be or made.Things don’t always have to happen the same way and have the same result ok.Have you ever known of any Dominican past prime minister to be involved with all these corrupt activities with corrupt men and women who are getting arrested all over the world??? the prove is right there for you go find it . Please answer me . If you stop and look and around and agree then you will understand why things are happening differently. If you don’t then we are in serious trouble when people like you go to the…
Are these UWP members saying they and only they have a right to say and do whatever they want and no actions should be taken against them. Well Dominicans are tired of their campaign and destructive ways and I for one support that if they have proof of wrong doing bring it to the courts. Once and for all. We have had enough of their alternative facts we want factual facts. God bless Prime Minister Skeritt and the citizens of Dominica.
They can do all that they want to now. One thing is certain, the signs are on the wall.
Tony, it started in the last election!!!
With 17000 plus votes…Noone from abroad…Noone can touch that!!!