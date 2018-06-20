The two major political parties in Dominica are raising concerns over a proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill which will be taken to the House of Assembly for parliamentary approval on June 25, 2018.

The United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) are concerned the Bill will prevent ordinary citizens from exercising their constitutional right to dissent and protest.

It appears the major concerns of the two political parties lie in Part III of the Act under “Offences.”

According to a portion of that part, a person who with the intent to compel a government or an international organization to do or refrain from doing any act or intimidate the public or a section of the public, for the purpose of advancing a political, ideological or religious cause does any act which causes or likely to cause – i) loss of life or serious bodily harm; ii) damage to property; iii) endangers a persons life, other than the life of the person taking the action; iv) create serious risk to the health or safety of the public or section of the public and so on, is guilty of an offense under the Terrorism Act and could face imprisonment for up to 25 years.

The UWP has complained that unlike similar pieces of legislation in other Caribbean jurisdictions, the new Act “contains no provisions excluding generally accepted forms of dissent in a democracy from the classification of ‘terrorist act.'”

“This puts the Bill in breach of fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and if passed into law can cause any law-abiding citizen who is a freedom fighter to be targeted, searched, detained, prosecuted and convicted as a terrorist. Indeed, anyone who stands against government policies could be deemed a terrorist and could face up to 25 years in jail,” the party said in a statement.

The party said that while it is “committed to taking firm, comprehensive measures to protect the citizens of Dominica against terrorist activity we will without compromise continue to respect and promote the values enshrined in, and the rights and freedoms guaranteed by, the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

The UWP said that it does not oppose criminal prosecution and severe punishment of people who violate the law and commit acts of terror.

“However, we do oppose the broad definition of terrorism using deliberately vague and imprecise language intended to criminalize anti-government protests, demonstrations and the exercise of other civil liberties in our democracy for the benefit of dictatorial ruling party politicians,” it said.

The party is proposing an amendment to the bill exclude political meetings, industrial actions, work stoppages and other from being classified as terrorist acts.

“In the public interest of protecting constitutional freedoms in Dominica, we demand a simple amendment to the proposed legislation that excludes political meetings, demonstrations, protests, industrial action, work stoppages and other forms of dissent in a democracy from the classification of “terrorist act,” ” the UWP said.

In an interview with Dominica News Online, political leader of the DFP, Kent Vital raised similar concerns and said the government needs to give Dominicans more time to examine the proposed legislation.

“Clearly it is causing some concerns and people are thinking it is an attempt to undermine people’s ability to protest or dissent and that those efforts to legitimately protest to be confused with terrorist actions or indirectly suppressing freedom and rights,” he said.

He said Dominica Freedom Party generally understands the need for anti-terrorism legislation, “especially because it is an element of the role that every country has to play internationally, in terms of abating global terrorism threats.”

“But when we adjust our legislation we must be careful to ensure that the legislation that we put in place is not overbearing and that those legislations do not infringe on the fundamental rights and freedom of our people,” he stated.

Vital said in the Constitution of Dominica, “there are a number of important precepts that are laid there that is related to the supremacy of God.”

“The people have a right to ensure that those precepts continue, that democracy is protected, that fundamental freedom and rights are protected,” he stated.

He pointed out that fundamental rights such as the right to demonstrate and protest should be protected and “you don’t want those to be confused with terrorist actions.”

“What you want is for a Terrorist Act to make that clear distinction as to what is terrorism acts and what exactly are allowable tools for the people to use to protect their fundamental rights and freedom,” Vital stated. “That is the confusion and that is the thing that there need to be fulltime for people to understand this. We are concerned that taking a bill like this to Parliament without sufficient time for public discussion, will lead to suspicion, will lead to people thinking that there are some other motives for the government moving so quickly. People need to understand clearly why this law and in what needs to be adjusted to ensure their fundamental rights are protected. The people need to have a reasonable chance to assess the law, to discuss the law. The Freedom Party would like to be in a position to assess the lawfully, we have started and we need time.”

He said DFC is presently drafting a letter to send to the Prime Minister today with their concerns.

