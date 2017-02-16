The United Workers Party (UWP) says the ‘political persecution’ of its political leaders continues unabated with the detention of former senator and former Deputy Party Leader, Claudius Sanford on Wednesday.

Sanford was detained at his home at around 5:30 am after his house was searched. He was released over 10 hours later and charged with suspicion of obstruction stemming from unrest in Roseau on February 7, following a public meeting organized by opposition parties.

“The intimidatory arrests stem from a peaceful public meeting on February 7th in which a large portion of the Dominican population supported the Call of the parliamentary Opposition for the Resignation of the Roosevelt Skerrit lead administration,” the party said in a release. “Since then party members became the target of arrests by the police.”

Another high-ranking party member, Thomson Fontaine was also taken in custody last Sunday but was eventually released without being charged.

The party said the call for Skerrit’s resignation arises “out of the recent arrests of naturalised Dominican citizen Mr. Alie Reza Monfared of Iranian birth for the swindling of US 2.8-billion from illegal sale of Iranian oil on the world market at a time when Iran had been sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council and the United States of America.”

“Mr. Monfared, it has been reported conducted his nefarious activities out of Malaysia through his registered companies My Dominica Trade House dot com and Dominica One,” the release noted. “These sanctions busting activities by Mr. Monfared has seriously undermined Dominica’s standing in the Global community as well as jeopardized the global Security Architecture while he remained the holder of a Diplomatic passport issued by the Government of Dominica led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.”

The party is again calling for the resignation of Skerrit, saying he “has lost his moral authority to govern Dominica” and is also calling for an “end to the political persecution of the members of the United Workers Party.”