UWP to host Ross University public meetingDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 12:41 PM
The United Workers Party (UWP) has announced that it will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday 23rd August, 2018 to discuss the ‘sudden and sad departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from the shores of the Commonwealth of Dominica after forty (40) years of existence.”
The meeting is expected to begin at 5:00 pm.
“Highlights of the Meeting will include presentations on the possible reasons for Ross’ exit; the indifference with which the Dominica Labour Party Administration has treated with this grave economic loss; empathizing with the Nation and more particularly those who stand to lose the most from this state of affairs; and articulating a way forward to be undertaken by an incoming United Workers Party Government,” the party said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier this month Ross announced that it will be shutting down its operation in Dominica and will be moving to Barbados.
2 Comments
Location? On Q? Skerrit has a meeting on the same day in Borrow Square
UWP stayed on the sideline after Erika and Maria..Made no sacrifice for country,never brought any concrete plans during Ross Existence ,now they trying to put square begs in round hole..You never miss the water till the well run dry