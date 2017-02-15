Val Cuffy advocates promotion of Dominica for the Carnival seasonDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 2:27 PM
Promoter of the Mas Domnik 2017, Val Cuffy has stated that there are “tremendous opportunities” to promote Dominican music, especially during this time of carnival, by using media outlets both locally and abroad to get persons to come into the country.
He was speaking at a weekly Carnival press conference held on Wednesday morning.
He said that there must be a highlighting of Dominica as a product.
“We really want to make our music have a tremendous opportunity within the media we have coming from overseas and with the live feed around the world, to create Dominica, a good product, so that we can get persons to come in,” he said.
Cuffy said that considering the year 2018 is deemed to be a very significant year, where milestones in different aspects will be met, the country must be brought into focus and “rally the support that we need,” to bring much attention to such milestones.
“Next year is a very important year for Dominica. We celebrate 40 years as an independent nation, we are celebrating 21 years of the World Creole Music Festival, and we are celebrating 30 years of Bouyon music. So we are going to have a 40:21:30 celebration, so it is important that we get this right and get our country into the right focus and we all rally the support that we need to make Dominica’s Carnival great again,” Cuffy remarked.
Val, I know your motivation is good but in order to celebrate carnival, why would a visitor come to Dominica when they can travel much more easily to say Trinidad or Brasil for a much more spectacular festival. personally, I see little fun in jumping up in a cacaphony of bouyon noise, behind an old truck, with a sound system strapped to it any old way. I can see our own people coming but that is not just for carnival but to visit friends and family, getting some sunshine but spending little by way of hotels or restaurants.
Val
If you want to promote Dominica’s music, the artists must get themselves on streaming services like Spotify.
I subscribe to that service and there is a paucity of Dominican music on that site.
I agree with ‘Young Bull’, but all the attention is now focused on the Government arresting members of the opposition instead of Carnival.
Val don\\’t worry about that… Lennox and Skerrit went to Guyana to Promote DOMINICA
with Caricom.
They talking about Diplomatic passports, CBI, Financial fraud and Guyana to present arrest warrant treaty at CARICOM intercessional meeting
http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/headline-Guyana-to-present-arrest-warrant-treaty-at-CARICOM-intercessional-meeting-33434.html
Somedody is talking…. Don\\’t u worry !