The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has cut all ties with Val Cuffy and has informed him that with immediate effect he is no longer its Festival and Events Manager.
DNO understands that he was informed of the decision on Thursday.
The new development follows Cuffy’s resignation submitted to the DFC earlier in the week which, according to reports, would take effect at the end of February.
In a no holds barred interview with state-owned DBS Radio, Cuffy gave two reasons for resigning from the organization, which he said was based “on principle and my conscience after several attempts to try and do things properly.”
The first had to do with the DFC’s decision not to allow eight-time calypso monarch, Dice, to perform at the Carnival Street Festival, which formally launched carnival activities in Dominica, last week.
Cuffy clearly opposed the decision, although he explained that in keeping with the contractual arrangements of his job, he signed the letter informing Dice of the DFC’s decision.
He said that he made the decision for Dice to perform at the function with his team based on its value to the Carnival product.
“I think the banning of Dice from singing on the Bayfront was really a much to do about nothing,” he said.
Cuffy stated that Dice’s song “Lootahs” has gained prominence from the saga and he told the CEO of the DDA (Colin Piper) that he should tell whoever gave him the instruction to give to him (Cuffy), that Dice should have stayed on the program.
“I am a calypsonian, I am a businessman, so I think I am uniquely placed to understand both sides of the coin,” he said.
Cuffy told DBS the other incident that prompted his resignation involved the Chairman of the DDA, Benoit Bardouille, who he said became angry because he was not invited to the Carnival Street Festival.
Businessman and calypsonian Cuffy explained that no invitations were sent out to VIPs because it was a “low key carnival launch.”
“It was not an important function,” he explained. “What we were doing at the Bayfront was handing over the key to the city by the mayor to Mr. (Gerard) Cools-Latigue who just had to say the carnival had started and then we went straight into the festivities. When he (Bardouille) inquired about his invitation, I informed him that he should liaise with the CEO and not me. The man became very irate over the phone and told me that he would not sign the check for carnival.”
“So I told Benoit Bardouile he does not sign the check for Bullseyes Pharmacy (Cuffy’s business place), it belongs to me or my wife and when the bank calls, it doesn’t call him, if he doesn’t want to sign the checks for DDA that’s a matter to him and on principle Benoit Bardouille is not executive chairman and he is operating as if he owns and operate a business called DDA and that must come to an end. I told Mr. Bardouille exactly how I felt and I knew from there on he was going to rally his troops,” Cuffy told DBS news.
Cuffy stated that he is neither bitter nor angry over the matter but recommended that the DDA and its board must be reviewed.
“The Ministry of Tourism must look at the board of DDA, it must look at the management structure of the DDA,” he remarked. “People are dying inside there. We have lost Monique Jacob, we lost Ezra Winston, Claudine Springer, Val Cuffy, lots of people are frustrated because of the way things are being done.”
He said the DDA is not the private business of one man but there is a board which must be directed and be in consultancy with the Ministry of Tourism, the minister, and cabinet.
“I understand all this a political job but they must let an events manager and events professional do their work and let the people continue to manage their affair,” Cuffy noted. “There is too much unnecessary involvement and then Mr. (Colin) Piper (CEO of the DDA) does not even have the ability to do what he wants to do as CEO because has to be micromanaged, then he micromanaged it. So that is a fundamental problem.”
Cuffy also said he is not blaming the Prime Minister nor the cabinet over the entire issue.
“I am not blaming these people at all because they have their jobs to do but there are some people that have influence on the cabinet and the government and they are square pegs in round holes who must know that at some point in time the power they think they hold will come to an end,” he said.
Val Cuffy said following what happened to him, a complete audit and analysis of the DDA and Dominica Festivals Committee (which falls under the DDA) is needed.
“It is high time because you have a problem sitting there and just as we have lost agriculture, just as we have seen the tourism product is going down, if you keep the square pegs in round holes that are running this department through the DDA on a board level and a management level, we are not going to see any progress in this country,” he said.
Cuffy said he will continue to be the voice of reason for Dominica.
“I from today will continue the mission to be the voice of reason for the people of Dominica who understands development, who understands tourism and who wants to see a better Dominica,” he said.
DNO understands that Samantha Letang and Gerard Cools-Latigue are taking up Cuffy’s responsibilities.
DNO contacted Bardouille but said he was driving.
DNO will continue to seek a comment from him on the matter.
So much people there bashing the man and threatening to boycott bullseye after dice was prevented from performing but turns out he wanted dice to perform the whole time….
Totally confused. first you resign, came back at lunch time, then resign, came back at dinner time, then they resign you?
Uwp supporters go and make val lose his job
That ‘bad-will” again. His time will come because He seeks to use his position to victimize people (DDA, Solid Waste, Dominica Port Authority to name a few).
Well Val, you should have resigned with immediate effect not wait on your February Check. It would be interesting to hear the whole conversation between you and Bardouille as I suspect there might be missing parts. How can the opening of Carnival not an important event?
I always try to understand of what’s going on before making any comments but from someone in authority it makes little sense, because if one resigned one year earlier then return one day later. One year later the heads and personnel in charge still the same then how do you want or expected change.
If he wanted change from the top then he should have stress that on no grounds he come back to the organization unless there was changed from the top.
And by no way he would have continued unless those guys were gone but should have done last year.
Like the Scribes and Pharisees of old,Benoit Badouille feels he wants his prominence and to be seen seated at the head table.With all the mess at the ports to be addressed I’m sure that there is a lot more important things that Benoit should be concerned about.This political goon has to know he will not last forever politically and so a dose of humility will be in order for him when the right time comes.Thanks Val for putting the spot light on the problems affecting culture and so many other aspects of development under this failed regime
I have deduced that the problem in Dominica is that too many people depending on ONLY a JOB. If Piper had a Business running, he would be able to tell the DDA board bye bye long ago..having JOBs- Just over Brokes alone keep people kissing arses and celebrating mediocrity for too long. Val will sleep better at nights ’cause his conscience is free and he still can provide for himself and family.
Dominicans need empowerment, let get these cons out of there and build our country. Lazy, Sick and dependent people that crippling Dominica.
There are two sides to every story. I wonder if Val is speaking the truth.
Val everywhere is the same thing..that public service full of square pegs in round holes just frustrating people
especially in education……but their time MUST COME
Val should never make it reached to the point of making “badwill” embarrassed him…he should have submitted his resignation with immediate effect if he had such grievances. In Dominica we sit like moomoos and take it all, then bark louder when we are disposed..
How sad! But Val is making a vital point that has been made before but is falling on govt’s death ear….the need to audit quasi govt management on a periodic basis…some managers st such institutions micromanages, frustrates good workers and the institutions suffers. Any human resource expert will tell u that any institution with a high turnover rate results from poor and frustrating managers…compare the DBoS
Its really sad when the entire governance structure is in this state. Every institution has been compromised, even concubines run key positions. The church has remained quiet as it did in Haiti during the Duvalier era all this as a result of greed and selfishness. Who is to blame? They know themselves and should just quietly resign, but some people have too much to loose and will keep their positions to protect the interest.
Val finally someone with a heart has spoken out,but my brother the empire will fall and very soon.Dominica will continue to go down the drain.only a few in dominica drink the sweet honey but god is in control and will deal with them.dice will continue to flourish while all their hate kills them,who jah bless no man curse,piper stop being a puppet.stand up to these guys we all know it is hard to stand up to these cowards.
Did it really have to come to this for Val Cuffy to open his mouth and vent his frustration? I am sure you noticed that things were not proper a long time ago. Not it seems that Val has seen the light and wants to tell it all. My MY My, retribution can have double the fury than revenge, .
The only time persons seem to talk in Dominica is when they have been compromised
It is time to put a stop to what Bardouille is doing. Which is micromanaging. I wonder what is he afraid of? Why can’t he allow the employees/professionals do their job?
The authorities really need to step in now and give this man his walking papers.
Way to go Val… you have my utmost respect! All the best in your endeavors.
Another “maria” all yuh want in that country.