The vehicle of attorney and Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica, Gerald Burton was damaged in Roseau on Wednesday morning.

Reports are that a window was smashed and tyres slashed.

DNO understands that Burton parked his vehicle close to Gachette’s Jewelry in Roseau and went to his office.

On return around 6:00 am to the vehicle, he noticed the damage.

DNO is following this developing story.