The vehicle was damaged on Wednesday morning

The vehicle of attorney and Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica, Gerald Burton was damaged in Roseau on Wednesday morning.

Reports are that a window was smashed and tyres slashed.

DNO understands that Burton parked his vehicle close to Gachette’s Jewelry in Roseau and went to his office.

On return around 6:00 am to the vehicle, he noticed the damage.

DNO is following this developing story.