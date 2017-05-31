Vehicle of attorney damaged in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 7:38 AM
The vehicle of attorney and Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica, Gerald Burton was damaged in Roseau on Wednesday morning.
Reports are that a window was smashed and tyres slashed.
DNO understands that Burton parked his vehicle close to Gachette’s Jewelry in Roseau and went to his office.
On return around 6:00 am to the vehicle, he noticed the damage.
DNO is following this developing story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.