Dominica’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Dr. Philbert Aaron, has commended the efforts of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuelan for its continued support towards the development of Dominica.

Speaking at the launching of the fourth phase of the Miracle Eye Care Program ‘I Can See Clearly’ on Tuesday April 25th, Aaron said that the program “illustrates how deeply Dominica and Venezuela are linked,” and that the partnership between the two countries is “a deep bond of friendship and cooperation.”

The program is sponsored by the governments of Venezuela and Dominica.

“Let me remind us that Venezuela is a neighbor, Venezuela is a friend, and throughout the history of our independence, Venezuela has consistently responded to our calls for support and cooperation,” he said.

Dr. Aaron added that in times of natural disasters, Venezuela has always been there with a quick response and willingness to help.

“In times of natural disasters, Venezuela’s response is pointed, reliable and effective and I want to end by emphasizing that this support which is directed at the people of Dominica, from which the people of Dominica will benefit very widely across the country; from St. Joseph, Roseau, La Plaine, Castle Bruce to the people of Dominica, it really illustrates the essence of what Venezuela is as a country, as a society,” he said.

Minister for Health and Environment, Kenneth Darroux, echoed Dr. Aaron’s sentiment, expressing his deep appreciation for the help that Dominica is receiving from Venezuela notwithstanding its own internal issues.

“We think it is commendable that Venezuela has continued to meet their commitment to Dominica, and while this is a health function, it would be remiss of me if I don’t highlight a couple other projects that Venezuela would have committed to and delivered as member of parliament for the Petite Savanne constituency; I speak to the construction of over 100 Petro Casas in the Petite Savanne Constituency area post T.S. Ericka,” he said.

Darroux mentioned that 50 residents of the community of Dubique which was “annihilated by T.S. Ericka” have moved into their new homes donated by Venezuela.

“They would be the happy owners of their own homes, some of them for the very first time in their lives, and all of this was made possible thanks to the generosity and commitment of your (Venezuelan) government to Dominica,” Darroux said.

He mentioned the Petro Caribe Agreement that has benefitted Dominica and other Caribbean countries saying that Venezuela’s assistance “cannot be underscored.”

“It cannot be underscored enough that you continue to deliver in spite of your own domestic problems. I really want you to convey this message to our comrade Nicholas Maduro, who we think has continued steadfastly in the tradition of our fallen comrade Comandante Hugo Chavez,” Darroux remarked.