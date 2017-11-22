Venezuela writes off Dominica’s US$100-million PetroCaribe debtDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 8:32 AM
Venezuela has written off Dominica’s outstanding US$100-million PetroCaribe debt in a gesture of solidarity between the two countries in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The announcement was made by Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s minister of foreign affairs, who said he was instructed by President Nicolas Maduro to announce the debt forgiveness.
“Due to the difficult conditions facing our brethren in Dominica after the passage of Hurricane Maria, Venezuela is announcing the start of a process of debt forgiveness in the short- and long-term term for supplies of PetroCaribe from its creation until September 10, 2017,” he said at a meeting on Tuesday. “This means the cancellation of a sovereign debt that exceeds US$100 million in order to allow the government of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit funds for the reconstruction of his country, as well as the creation of a fiscal space that allows access to new credits.”
He said he was told to make the announcement by President Nicolás Maduro.
“We do not want to end this meeting without announcing a concrete provision for a country that has suffered the most which will allow the brothers of the Caribbean to enter the process of recovery,” Arreaza stated. “That is why I bring instructions from President Nicolás Maduro to formally announce before this forum an act of solidarity with our brethren in Dominica, whose precedent goes back to a similar action taken by President Hugo Chávez after the earthquake in Haiti.”
The PetroCaribe initiative was started by Venezuela’s late President, Hugo Chavez. It is an alliance between Venezuela and a number of Caribbean countries where oil is purchased on condition of preferential payment.
Folks, you see what corruption does and how it comes back to haunt us. Didn’t Skerrit tell the parliament in 2015, that there was NO indebtedness under the Petro Caribe agreement? If there were no indebtedness, why is there a forgiveness of debt? Now since Skerrit was present when that debt forgiveness announcement was made, did he as PM, ask Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s minister of foreign affairs to clear the air on this because Dominica was not under any debt to Venezuela? So if UWP had won the 2014 election Venezuela would probably ask for their money? Boy somebody needs to answer some serious questions to Dominica and international firms because $100 million USD is good amount of money for anyone to think they going to get away with. So I am I to conclude that monies were stolen and now someone needs to tell us where that money went to? I call on the police to make some arrests immediately!
What is your motivation for writing such nonsense and foolishness displaying such ignorance regarding The PetroCaribe Agreement.How can you conclude that money was stolen, such an irresponsible thing to conclude. Where is your evidence for making such claim from thin air. The Government of Dominica has no control of monies in the PetroCaribe pact. The Venezuelan Ambassador Carmen Martinez de Grijalva some time ago listed some of the projects undertaken in Dominica under the Petro Caribe pact, including the construction of houses, the Salibia Primary School, the Rosalie/Petite Soufriere Road, and airport extension work at the Melville Hall Airport.The people of Dominica has benefited tremendously from agreement regarding the price they pay for diesel, gasoline and and cooking gas. Do you know there are many countries in the region and Central America who have the same agreement with Venezuela that Dominica has, before you spew such nonsense get your facts correct.
This act defies or goes beyond what is believable…
So, Dominica’s sovereign debt for supplies of PetroCaribe to Venezuela since inception to 10th September 2017 exceeds US$100 million – my, (oh, my). Where has this monies filtered through in Dominican lives? Can anyone tell me what in value terms both “tangibly” and “intangibly” in Dominica reflects an activity measure to the value of US$100 million. It is sickening that after repeated requests by the Leader of the Opposition falling on death ears this is how we Dominicans are finding out about our Islands sovereign debt.
What next I say, with this chunk being waivered… how much more does Dominica owe?????
Lack of Transparency in this Labour Party led Government is the reason why its DARKNESS will always lead to FAILURE.
Good question. It appears that every budget year a Hurricane must hit us to get some of the truth out of this inept Skerrit. How it is that all of a sudden we are hearing that Cash stricken Venezuela has “writes off Dominica’s US$100-million PetroCaribe debt”.
Who do we believe and just like the Bin Bobol, and the Fertilizer Bobo and the Red Clinic Bobol and the Cash sent by couriers to labour friends from the Supremo??.
A serious financial investigation of our account of Dominica must be held and Skerrit and all minister are banned from travelling until we know who has, may have stolen our states money and are they or some of it is stuck somewhere in banks overseas. Dominicans please rise, rise up , let us rise up like Zimbabwe, if not we will continue to deteriorate like that of Haiti and Zimbabwe. Things re bad, this government is corrupt.
Skerrit must Go….Dominincans Rise
Dominican Expats lefts no stones unturned in condemning the Venezuelan Gov’t during the reactionary demonstrations led by the opposition. Things are not that good presently in Venezuela , as we speak, the Country have forfeited on their foreign debt payment, but true to their SOCIALIST belief, they would rather help out their small neighboringIsland. Miseducated Dominicans, need to take note.
Fool this nothing but political manuevering. How did we manage to rack up that amount of debt in such a short time. That means that little to no money was being paid in the first place which means this was most likely going to be a giveaway anyway. They just chose to do it at this time so that it’s justified by their people. You talking about reactionary protests try living in that country for a few years you’ll understand why people protesting.
This is good news from the perspective of Dominica. However, I find it interesting. Venezuela is forgiving Dominica’s debt while it is asking Russia to postpone its (Venezuela’s) debt obligations to Russia.
Nobble gesture by Venezuela, but how could we owe the country all this money? What were the results of the 100 million spent. Was that the money used for political mismanagement? Our goal is to be self sustainable and debt free. Why are Dominicans not holding the gov accountable and responsible. 100 million tell two things. Dominica was not and could not pay its bills 2.) There was mismanagement and bleeding in petro carib.
Shaka, Dominica don’t have gold, silver,zinc and most of all black gold oil to you and me, So how could a small third world country like Dominica be debt free, It’s time you people start thinking with your heads and not with your feet And that goes as well to the opposition party that goes on radio talking rubbish after rubbish every night.
The problem is you and the rest of the block heads in gov focus on what we dont have. You seem to accept the fact you are a small third world country so you remain dumb poor and ignorant. Africa has tbe most minerals and resources in the world and has among the most poverty and ignorance. When people like you will realize the most important resourse we have is our people and thier gifts and talents then you will forever remain dependent, poor ignorant and the third world. Keep on begging.
Great news. Muchas gracias Venezuela.
I just Hope they don’t run up the tab a second time around……just saying
Thank you Venezuela, $ 100 million less to repay! It is coming people! our debts will be reduced and we will develop at a faster rate, however, if we forget God from this time on, everything will turn to dust and rubble! remember those words! God is a jealous God and will share his glory with none else!
Turn to the living God people and wake up Christians of the laodicean spirit of comfort and get on your feet with the Philadelphian spirit of dedication and heart for Jesus Christ!
All Glory and Honor and Praise to Jesus, our soon coming King!
Wow, probably our biggest donation yet after Maria. How can we hate on governments in Venezuela and Cuba and they help us out so much
Fool, we did not have the money to repay them anyway so they are making a political gesture out of it. Where they money went I don’t know but is our own Dominica National Petroleum Company that is supposed to pay that but is our Minister of finance in charge of that company’s purse. Go and check Reggie and ask him to explain how he could build all these houses on a minister’s salary?
Thank you Maria….Oh Lord thank you…among all the bad there must be some good treat. Great.
Thank you Maria? We lost more than we received, lives were lost, people are are not living as comfortable as they use to, jobs has been lost.
It’s very generous of the Venezuelan government to extricate Dominica from this colossal financial burden even though the Venezuelan economy is in shambles. Information about the Dominica’s indebtedness, sales of passports, the CBI and other important national issues are kept a tightly guarded secret. Why? Mr. Skerrit has certainly overstayed his time in office just like Mugabe. It’s a fact that when someone spends such a lengthy time at the pinnacle of power, he becomes corrupt, develop dictatorial tendencies and cares only about his party maintaining power. The welfare and wellbeing of the people becomes just a second thought. These are the PM’s “accomplishments” in his almost two decades long time at the helm of government: mammoth indebtedness, high unemployment, starvation wages, rising poverty, political hyper-partisanship, acute housing shortage, a depleted demoralized and highly politicized police force, and questionable accumulation of opulence by Ministers and minions.
@ Aberlour, You just don’t get it do you ?Prime minister Skerrit, have not over stayed his time we the voters wants Dr Skerrit, and his government to lead us and so it shall be done, Who dont like it tough Sh**t anyway we do not want your terrorist lots interference in our country go to h*ll.
For sure this political clown Skerrit is leading us to where we know not.
When you give in your time of need
Doors will be open to you
Thank
De nada Venezuela gracias.
Excellent! I expect more debt forgiveness,
Excellent? You find it excellent that after fourteen years of being ruled by a supposed genius we still can not pay our bills? Motorists paid their bills, Domlec paid its bills. What happened to all that money? Is it true that our leading light bulb land his family live high on the hog in the U.S.A.?