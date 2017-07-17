VF Inc is pleased to announce its Tenth Summer Youth Series , July 24 – 29th, 2017 at the Holy Redeemer Retreat House.

This, year, based on multiple requests over the years, we offer a “Live-In Camp,” for the week. The Day Option, from 8am – 4pm, is also available,

The Theme is “Empowering our Youth for a Better Tomorrow,” with the Sub Theme, this year, “A Life of Service and Volunteerism.” While our focus continues on Self Esteem and Confidence, a minimum of two hours daily will be devoted to topics related to a “Life of Service and Volunteerism.” The field trips this year will also be centered around the Sub-Theme.

The usual extra activities from which the children choose include football, rounders, poetry, song writing, drama, dance, hairdressing, cosmetology, jewelry making.

A warm invitation is extended to teachers, parents, aunts, uncles, and guardians to register your children aged 10 – 19, to participate and be part of the VF Inc’s Youth Series 2017. We also encourage companies to sponsor the children of their employees as an incentive as well as individuals to sponsor a child in their community.

The registration fee is EC$200 for the “Live-In Camp,” and $150.00 for Day Option. The fee includes accomodation (Live-In), meals, course material, field trips, hike, bags, pens and/or pencils.

For additional information please feel free to visit our office at 37 Cork Street, Roseau. You may call us at 449 9649 or drop us an email at [email protected]