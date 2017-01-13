VF Inc will be hosting its Eighth Annual Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium on January 28th, 2017 under the theme “What You Conceive You Can Achieve Because God Has The Power To Deliver What He Promises”.

The Objectives of the Symposium are to:

1. Celebrate the successes of Caribbean Women

2. Allow Caribbean Women to tell their stories of success, triumph over adversity, challenges, pain, joy and blessings

3. Inspire Women to determine, re-discover and achieve their life’s purpose.

4. Demonstrate that achieving one’s life purpose is possible

5. Develop a Personal Action Plan towards achieving one Life’s Purpose

6. Reaffirm the role of women as Healers of the Nation

7. Establish a network of support and opportunities for women

The presenters will be telling their experiences of hope, joy, faith, love and triumph over adversity, pain and challenges.

This symposium promises to be a powerful, inspirational experience and we encourage all women to participate.

Call 449 9649, Fax 449 9449 or Email [email protected] for registration and further information.