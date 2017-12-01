VIDEO: Dominica On The Move IIDominica News Online - Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 10:32 AM
‘Dominica On The Move II’ is the latest time-lapse film by photographer Yuri A. Jones, shown in 4K resolution.
The film was created with footage shot since the passage of Hurricane Maria and the devastation of his home country, Dominica.
See the video below.
3 Comments
Nice job Yuri. Inspiring.
absolutely beautiful
Good idea but needs to look a little more real.