VIDEO: Journey to the Throne – Contestant # 1 Karla HenryDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 11:27 AM
In this first episode of Journey to the Throne host, Kimani St. Jean speaks with contestant number one in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Karla Henry representing the community of Mahaut.
This episode is first in a series in the lead up to the staging of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Great Job Darling, You were Brilliant!!!
#teamkarla#karlaarmy#missdominica2017
Miss Karla, I wish you good luck! I’ve never really taken a keen interest in Carnival since 1967, that’s the last time i participated in carnival celebrations. But listening to young lady, you reminded me of my childhood days growing up at home. You are very intelligent and I especially like your platform. I will try to listen to all the other participants before saying more. However, I really like the fact that you mentioned wether you get to be #1 or not even making it to the top, you will still try to help the less fortunate, that in and of itself is victory. Goog luck!