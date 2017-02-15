In the second episode of Journey to the Throne, host Kimani St. Jean speaks with contestant number 2 in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Zethra Baron who is representing the community of Fond St. Jean.

Journey to the Throne is a series of video interviews with each contestant of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.

The pageant itself will be held on February 24 at Carnival City.