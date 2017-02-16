VIDEO: Journey to the Throne – Contestant #3 Gabrielle AbrahamDominica News Online - Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at 12:35 PM
In this third episode of Journey to the Throne, Kimani St. Jean speaks with contestant number 3 in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Gabrielle Abraham.
She presents the communities of Goodwill and Wallhouse.
Journey to the Throne is a series of video interviews with each contestant of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.
The pageant itself will be held on February 24 at Carnival City.
