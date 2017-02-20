VIDEO: Journey to the Throne – Contestant #5 Ketisha JosephDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 2:15 PM
In the fifth episode of Journey to the Throne, Kimani St. Jean speaks with contestant number 5 in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Ketisha Joseph.
She represents the community of Massacre.
Journey to the Throne is a series of video interviews with each contestant of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.
The pageant itself will be held on February 24 at Carnival City.
2 Comments
good interview. That request for a potential sponsor was well requested and hope that you get one soon. Good luck.
Not bad at all. I think you were second best to Gabrielle.
I have observed that the girls stress/empathised on words/phrases or points with the hope that they are making valid points, so my advise to you guys, when you are asked a question process it in your minds and quickly think of what you are going to reply and stick to your point. Showing show form of emphasise either by means of facial expression or stressing on a word of sentence is not answering a question (i hope you all get the point i am trying to bring across)