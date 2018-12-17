The Nature Isle Futures Conference, the first of its kind, was held in Dominica on the October 31, 2018. Its purpose, according to organizers, was to promote reflection as Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence.

Dominica News Online (DNO) now presents part 2 of video recordings conference.

Part 11 presents the scholarly and intriguing topic “The Technopolitics of being the Nature Isle of the World”. The duo of Albert and Brenda Bannis seek to underscore the role and effects of modern technology on shaping our cultural practices e.g Koudmen. This Dominican couple works and studies at the University of York and Toronto in Toronto Canada.