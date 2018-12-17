VIDEO: Nature Isle Futures Conference (Part II) – Albert & Brenda BannisDominica News Online - Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 2:49 PM
The Nature Isle Futures Conference, the first of its kind, was held in Dominica on the October 31, 2018. Its purpose, according to organizers, was to promote reflection as Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence.
Dominica News Online (DNO) now presents part 2 of video recordings conference.
Part 11 presents the scholarly and intriguing topic “The Technopolitics of being the Nature Isle of the World”. The duo of Albert and Brenda Bannis seek to underscore the role and effects of modern technology on shaping our cultural practices e.g Koudmen. This Dominican couple works and studies at the University of York and Toronto in Toronto Canada.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.