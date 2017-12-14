VIDEO: ‘Some don’t have bodies to bury’: My journey back to Dominica after the hurricaneDominica News Online - Thursday, December 14th, 2017 at 9:45 AM
This year the Caribbean experienced its most destructive hurricane season in decades.
While large countries dominated the headlines, the small island nation of Dominica suffered the worst devastation it has ever seen.
Josh Toussaint-Strauss visits his family in the country and asks, with next year forecast to be worse, how Dominicans see their future.
Video source: The Guardian/YouTube
My take after viewing the video. The narrator is a brilliant young man with a bright future ahead of him in his field of endeavor. The interviewees are resilient, optimistic, deep thinkers and most of all patriotic. I have no doubt that Dominica would rise again better than before because of the indomitable spirit of the people with their ‘Never Say Die’ attitude. Touching indeed!
Love the positive spirit of those interviewed.
This is a very moving video and one that should be shared far and wide. This compatriot has talent and this talent for reporting came alive in highlighting how tough the road can be as relates to psycho-social support and coping.
What also warmed my heart is his love for his heritage. Wonderful production. Thanks to you and your team my brother!!
That is a wonderful production. Thank you.
Every person interviewed in this video said something deep. Glad to see that. I more wish people commenting on dno articles were just as intelligent and gave thought to what they were posting.