VIDEO: Water main breaks in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 at 1:15 PM
A broken water main in Roseau caused brief excitement in the city on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place on Cork Street.
The geyser-like formation threw water high into the air, drawing a crowd of onlookers.
It didn’t last long, however, since it was quickly repaired.
See video below.
3 Comments
You know for the longest while that thing leaking, it had a pail under it, it was only a matter of time. Seems things don’t get fixed while they still small, they wait until it’s utter bedlam. See my house papa
No different than pot holes. They wait until it turns into a giant crater before they pay attention to it.
The entire country broken