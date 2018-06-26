The Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security has said that there is a suspension of the receipt of new visa applications for Haitian nationals effective June 26, 2018.

Haitian nationals are hereby advised of the following:

1. Application fees should not be sent in advance of the applications and;

2. Application fees should also NOT be sent via Wire Transfers.

Applicants may resume submission of visa applications on July 16, 2018.

Haitians nationals living in Dominica are advised that they should inform their relatives of the suspension.