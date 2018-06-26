Visa applications for Haitians suspended till July 16Dominica News Online - Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at 10:21 AM
The Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security has said that there is a suspension of the receipt of new visa applications for Haitian nationals effective June 26, 2018.
Haitian nationals are hereby advised of the following:
1. Application fees should not be sent in advance of the applications and;
2. Application fees should also NOT be sent via Wire Transfers.
Applicants may resume submission of visa applications on July 16, 2018.
Haitians nationals living in Dominica are advised that they should inform their relatives of the suspension.
8 Comments
The imposition of visa requirements on Haitians to visit Dominica is against the CARICOM Treaty. A case should be submitted to the CCJ, challenging this imposition.
We have enough Haitians already , soo we wont have any true Dominicans just Haitians and chines, we should follow Trump zero tolerance lock them up and send them back. let them go to Miami.
I it because to many Haitians coming to Canada in droves with Dominica’s Passport claiming Refugee Status, also the Middle Eastern flocking to South America with Dominica’s Passports including the Latin Americans and the Chinese, just asking, more tocome
I wonder why. Does Skerrit’s absence have anything to do with this?
Our Haitian brothers and sisters should be able to visit without any restrictions. There should be no visa requirement. PM, The Haitian people have suffered enough, let us ease their burden. I say no visa period!
do you go to America without visa?
What does this have to do with our Caricom affairs? The Caricom Countries must be United, by imposing visa on another member, we are weakening the link. The Haitian people have been oppressed for too long. We must not be followers, we are one Caribbean people! Go easy on the Haitians! One Love!
That make no sense just let them enter free port Viva welcome to Dominica